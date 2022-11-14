Yellowstone: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren wow in first trailer for spinoff 1923 This family has had drama through the centuries!

Are you ready for more Yellowstone? The first trailer for the upcoming spinoff 1923 is finally here - and it looks seriously epic! Starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, the trailer looks at the earlier years of the Dutton family - but looks just as dramatic as the original series. Will you be watching? Check out the first trailer below…

In the clip, a VoiceOver can be heard saying: "Violence has always haunted this family. It followed us from the Scottish Highlands… it followed us here. And where it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it."

WATCH: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923

Taking to YouTube comments to discuss, one person wrote: "Looks like this series is going to be on par with 1883 in terms of action! I'm glad to see there's going to be some history incorporated into it too, I'm really interested to see what the angle is with the residential schools and why Jacob is wearing a tin star and what happens that leads to Cara shooting someone with a scattergun!" Another person added: "Fun to see Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford reunited after all these years."

Helen Mirren is set to star

So what can we expect from the new series? The official synopsis reads: "1923, the next instalment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob and matriarch Cara. The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."

The series is set to premiere on 18 December in the US, and 19 December in the UK on Paramount+. We’re so ready!

