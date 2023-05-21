Kate Garraway's gesture of kindness for Holly Willoughby amid This Morning drama revealed

Holly Willoughby made a public statement at the weekend, following the news that Philip Schofield would no longer co-host This Morning with her.

The announcement followed weeks of speculation and rumours of a rift between the pair, who were previously the best of friends.

Earlier in the week, fellow ITV star Kate Garraway showed her support for Holly in the sweetest way.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals 'struggle feels very real' in candid on-air admission

As Metro reported, when Kate spotted the Dancing on Ice presenter on the red carpet before the Prince's Trust Awards, she headed straight over and enveloped her in a hug.

© Getty Holly on the Prince's Trust Awards red carpet

Holly left the television studio early on the day of the awards, leaving Phillip in solo charge of the programme for the last half an hour. However, despite their reported falling out, the pair hugged and kissed each other on the cheek before the mum-of-three left.

© Getty Kate Garraway showed Holly her support

Holly then headed to Buckingham Palace, expressing her excitement at heading to the royal residence as the 42-year-old explained that she would be meeting King Charles along with other Prince's Trust ambassadors, to introduce the monarch to the award winners.

© Getty Holly with Stanley Tucci and Jenni Falconer at the awards

Prior to his departure from the show, Philip had praised his co-presenter in an interview with The Sun, saying: "We're the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone. Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her. The last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us.

© Getty The presenter enjoyed her conversation with King Charles

"My family went through a real ordeal. Holly's support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers. And of course, Holly has herself been ill with shingles. Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on."

© Shutterstock Holly and Phillip in 2019

Current and former ITV stars have weighed in on the alleged "strained relationship" between the pair, including former This Morning anchor Eamonn Holmes on GB News on Monday.

While discussing the TV BAFTAs which took place on Sunday, Eamonn quipped: "I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Eamonn shared his candid opinion

He continued: "They may or may not be together on the telly today, but he's brought in lawyers, she's brought in a PR team. The public surely suss that there is no chemistry, that it is a broken fit between the two of them."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Holly supported Phillip when he came out as gay

Lorraine Kelly, meanwhile, told The Sun: "I would be sad if they left the show, but I don’t think that is ever likely to happen and I think they're just getting on with it."

The pair also faced scrutiny in late 2022 following the death of the Queen when they were snapped in the press line to witness the monarch’s body lying in state.

Holly's social media statement after Phillip revealed he was leaving This Morning

Holly addressed the situation in a voiceover on This Morning, saying: "None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen.

"We of course respected those rules, however, we realise that it may have looked like something else and therefore we totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump a queue."

