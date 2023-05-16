This Morning: Holly Willoughby's incredible career path revealed – and it may surprise you!

This Morning's Holly Willoughby has been dominating headlines recently in light of her alleged 'rift' with Phillip Schofield. Despite putting on a united front, the presenting duo have reportedly fallen out off-screen.

It has been reported that their relationship has come under strain in recent weeks following Phillip's brother Timothy's sex abuse trial in April. Despite the recent rumours, Holly and Phil have opted to present the show as usual.

As the duo's 'feud' rumbles on, the team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at Holly's surprising career path. Keep scrolling for all the details…

Holly's modelling career

Prior to finding fame on the silver screen, Holly enjoyed a brief modelling career. And whilst the mother-of-three undertook a variety of gigs in the world of fashion, her first rodeo certainly wasn't all glitz and glamour.

Chatting on The Jonathan Ross Show, she revealed: "My first job was for sanitary towels. I remember all my friends saying, 'Let's see you in a magazine!' [I was there saying] 'Don't look at it!'" she said, before jokingly adding: "I was the face of sanitary towels."

Holly's modelling career kicked off when she was just 14 years old. The teenager was scouted at The Clothes Show Live exhibition in Birmingham back in 1995 and was later signed to Storm Model Management – the same agency as Kate Moss.

Despite initial success, Holly ditched modelling at the age of 17. Whilst plugging her book Reflections, Holly candidly told Christine Lampard how she feared she might "damage" her body if she attempted to lose more weight.

She revealed: "I had been travelling around the world in Australia. And I must have been 17, I was straight up and down. No hips, no boobs, I was tiny."

In her book, Holly penned: "I saw for myself the brutal and, in my opinion, ugly side of what I'd always thought was the most beautiful place, and I realised then that it was not for me."

How did Holly Willoughby become a TV presenter?

Holly kicked off her TV career in 2000 when she appeared as a host on CITV's spin-off show, S Club TV. Later that same year, Holly landed herself an acting role in an S Club 7 TV movie titled Artistic Differences. As a teen, Holly played band member Paul Cattermole's first girlfriend, Zoe.

Prior to finding fame on primetime TV, Holly went on to host a number of popular kids programmes including the likes of BBC One's Fame Academy, chart show CD:UK, Ministry of Mayhem, The Voice and Meet The Parents.

In 2006, she presented ITV's Dancing On Ice alongside her current co-host Phillip Schofield, and in 2008, she made her starring debut as a team captain on Celebrity Juice.

Holly replaced Fern Britton on This Morning in 2009. She has been the face of the show ever since and has gone on to win several prestigious awards at the NTAs. Despite losing out in 2022, the show enjoyed an impressive six-year winning streak in the best daytime show category.

What is Holly's new project?

Beyond the world of TV, Holly has carved out a successful career in the form of her lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon.

At the time of the launch in September 2021, the blonde TV star said: "I'm so excited to introduce you to WYLDE MOON. I've been working over the last year to curate and create a beautiful online space where I can share the things I love with you all."

On her brand's website, Holly and her team explore a variety of topics including beauty, fashion, relationships, energy healing and interiors.

