This Morning's Holly Willoughby makes swift exit from show in unexpected move amid fallout reports

Holly Willoughby made a swift exit from This Morning on Wednesday in an unexpected move, leaving co-host Phillip Schofield to take the reins as lead presenter for the remainder of the show amid reports of a falling out between the TV stars.

The presenter revealed during the morning programme that she would be leaving early to visit Buckingham Palace as part of her duty for the Prince's Trust Awards, which took place in London on Tuesday.

Holly left the television studio around midday and said that Phillip would be the one "holding the fort" on the programme for the last half an hour before Loose Women airs during its usual slot at 12.30 pm. Before waving goodbye to the viewers, the hosts embraced for a hug and a double kiss before Holly got up from the sofa, leaving Phillip to host solo.

Despite making an unexpected exit from This Morning, the broadcaster expressed her excitement at heading to the royal residence. Holly explained that she would be meeting King Charles along with other Prince's Trust ambassadors to introduce the monarch to the winners from Tuesday's ceremony.

The 42-year-old's early departure comes amid the ongoing reports of a "falling out" between her and co-host Phillip. The pair, who have shared a close bond over the years, are at the centre of "feud" rumours, with reports suggesting a "tense" atmosphere on set.

The presenting duo have continued to front This Morning as normal this week and have not addressed the reports on the show. However, Phillip did release a statement at the weekend commenting on the difficult time they have faced in recent weeks.

"As I have said before, Holly is my rock," the 61-year-old told The Sun, adding: "We're the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone. Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her. The last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us."

Meanwhile, fellow ITV stars have been weighing in on the alleged "strained relationship." Former This Morning anchor Eamonn Holmes did not mince his words while appearing on GB News on Monday.

While discussing the TV BAFTAs which took place on Sunday evening, Eamonn said: "I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors."

He continued: "They may or may not be together on the telly today, but he's brought in lawyers, she's brought in a PR team. The public surely suss that there is no chemistry, that it is a broken fit between the two of them.

"This Morning does not depend on who presents it. It's an institution. It will carry on no matter who presents it. And anybody can check the viewing figures. There is no difference between whether they present it, or whenever anybody else does."

Lorraine Kelly also commented on the situation recently, telling The Sun: "I would be sad if they left the show, but I don’t think that is ever likely to happen and I think they're just getting on with it."

Despite recent suggestions of a "fall out", Holly and Phillip have had a long friendship and even enjoyed family holidays together over the years. The TV stars have also not been shy in explaining how they've supported each other through challenging times. Read about their bond over the years in our explainer .

