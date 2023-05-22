BGT's Amanda Holden showcases svelte physique in skin-tight gym set

The Heart Radio presenter shares two children with her husband Chris Hughes

Britain's Got Talent star Amanda Holden highlighted her sculpted frame on Monday as she stepped out for an afternoon run.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 52-year-old TV star posted a pair of snapshots giving centre stage to her skin-tight gym gear. Embracing the May sunshine, Amanda looked ultra-stylish in a co-ordinating set featuring a cropped, navy racer vest top and a pair of matching leggings.

Her gorgeous set from Sweaty Betty moreover featured vibrant pops of tangerine and turquoise for a colourful twist. Amanda completed her sporty get-up with a pair of black trainers and a set of rose gold headphones.

She secured her blonde locks with a trusty claw clip and opted for a face of natural makeup to accentuate her naturally pretty features.

© Instagram Amanda adores running

Alongside a radiant selfie, Amanda simply penned: "Run done," followed by a giant green tick emoji.

© Instagram The TV star looked radiant in her selfie

When it comes to exercise, Amanda consistently incorporates running into her regime. "I like to keep active," she said. "But I can't stand gyms. I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It's also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold."

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Amanda and her family went on regular runs as a way to stay fit and simultaneously clear the mind.

© Instagram The star enjoying a bike ride

At the time, she penned: "As a family, we've not let this lockdown stop us from exercising, it's actually become an essential hour of our daily lives. Whether it's a home workout, a bike ride, a run or even a walk around the park – working up a sweat is good for your mind, body and soul! #Wecandoit."

She also told her social media followers in June: "Running every day has kept my head together during this time."

© Instagram Amanda boasts an enviable figure

Amanda shares a very close bond with her lookalike daughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11. She shares her mini-me daughters with her record producer husband Chris Hughes, and regularly shares heart-warming updates on social media.

On Monday, Amanda sparked a sweet fan reaction when she uploaded a joyous family picture featuring her ageless mother and eldest daughter, Lexi.

Alongside the image, Amanda touchingly penned: "Such a gorgeous afternoon with my mummy and @lexi.hughes_official."

In the comments section, fans couldn't help but draw attention to their striking resemblance.

© Getty Amanda with her lookalike daughter Lexi

One stunned fan remarked: "Gorgeous ladies, all of you!" while a second chimed in: "Did you hit the lottery in the genes department!!!"

A third gushed: "More like sisters, you and your mum," and a fourth sweetly added: "Such good genes from mummy making you all look ridiculously beautiful."

