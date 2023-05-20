Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Holden looks red hot in fitted trouser suit and matching heels
Amanda turned up the heat with her latest look  

amanda holden britains got talent denim dress
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce WriterLondon

Amanda Holden is becoming the Queen of brightly coloured trouser suits - and the star looked a vision on Friday in her all-red ensemble. 

The Britain's Got Talent judge was seen leaving Heart Breakfast Studios in a Reiss tailored blazer with matching flared trousers. She teamed the suit with a right red top, rounding off the look perfectly with a pair of red stilettos. 

Amanda Holden red suit© Getty
Amanda looked fabulous in the all-red outfit

Accessorising to perfection as always, Amanda styled the suit with a pair of oversized cat-eye sunglasses, along with a red leather drawstring clutch. The 52-year-old styled her hair in a voluminous ponytail, with a matte pink lip to finish. 

If you love Amanda's bright suit you're in luck, as the two-piece is still available at Reiss. 

The tailored suit can be worn together or separately, and we recommend teaming the elegant style with a button-up blouse and heels for a glam evening look, or opt for a pair of white trainers for a smart-casual workwear ensemble. 

Amanda took to Instagram to share an energetic video of herself doing high kicks. She captioned the post: "Yasssss it's #theweekend."

Fans were seriously impressed with the fun post, and one follower commented: "An absolute mood." Another added: "You are pure joy!"

Whilst a third wrote: "Looking fabulous, Amanda."

It's not the first time that Amanda has delighted fans with a sizzling all-red look during her Paris minibreak. Just last week, the Heart radio presenter turned heads in a leg-lengthening mini dress which she teamed with a pair of matching heels.

