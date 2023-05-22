Amanda Holden, her mum and daughter Lexi 'look like sisters' leaving fans doing double take

Amanda Holden enjoyed some quality family time this weekend with her mum Judith and her daughter Lexi but fans were struck by how they looked “more like sisters” in the photo. The Heart Breakfast radio star sent fans wild with her sweet family update over the weekend.

Smiling Amanda, 52, and her daughter Lexi, 17, picked out the same cream jacket for their afternoon out in the sunshine with Judith, which only accentuated their striking similarities. The mother and daughter wore their golden locks in the same feathered, layered style which falls around their faces - again highlighting how much they look alike.

Although Judith wore a blush pink blouse with a tie front bow to the outing, fans pointed out the trio looked incredibly similar. She did pick out a similar pair of sunglasses to wear as her daughter Amanda. Among a sea of fan comments, one wrote: “What a beautiful family you have Amanda. Your mum looks so well and Lexi and you truly can thank her for passing on her good looks to you both.”

The trio looked very close as they leaned in together to get the perfect snapshot of their family outing. Amanda wrote: “Such a gorgeous afternoon with my mummy and @lexi.hughes_official.”

With tongue and cheek humour, Amanda also posted a hilarious picture of her mum and herself appearing to smoke cigars. She shared a photograph of the cream cigars in an ashtray but she was only teasing her fan base. The Britain’s Got Talent host was quick to point out that the cigars were made of ice cream and they were keeping the pair cool in the blazing sunshine. She wrote in a teasing fashion: “We don’t smoke. Ice cream cigars.”

Social media was awash with how alike the family looked and they complimented their gorgeous good looks. “More like sisters,” one fan wrote. Others followed up with: “These times are precious and we don’t realise how important they are until you can no longer experience them. Tell the ones you love, how much you love them always. X.”

“What a beautiful photo of 3 generations.” Another added: “3 fabulous lady’s making beautiful memories.”

Amanda is a mum of two and she shares her daughters - Lexi and Hollie - with her handsome husband Chris. Married since 2008, the TV personality revealed the secret to their blossoming love story. She told OK! Magazine: “'We're happier than ever. We're not particularly romantic, but we are always present for each other. Chris is my backbone. He's just The One.”

Playfully, Amanda also revealed she would love her family to become the next Kardashians as she declared it would be “quite fun”. Although the TV star admitted she’s not sure all of her family would be on board with the idea of a fly-on-the-wall camera series. She added: “I would do it. Chris wouldn’t. I’ve said, "Right, if they offered us millions to be the new Kardashians, would you do it?" And he goes, "No." It’s a shame. I always think we would be quite fun.”

