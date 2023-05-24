Dianne Buswell puts sky-high legs on display in steamy sunbathing photos

Dianne Buswell nearly left fans speechless on Tuesday when she was caught showing off her incredible toned dancer's physique in a slew of sizzling bikini snaps - and you won't believe it.

The 33-year-old flame-haired beauty could be mistaken for a swimwear model as she relaxed at the Miami-inspired spa resort in Bournemouth on a picturesque balcony overlooking a sprawling garden.

Captioning the photos, she penned: "Day off to recharge the batteries relax the mind and body, spent some time with my Strictly fam but most importantly I really took the time to be grateful for where I am in life and what I do! Never take anything for granted #gratitude @thenicibournemouth."

In the photos, the professional dancer could not look more content as she sat back in her green patterned two-piece with a hot beverage. She paired the swimwear with a fabulous kimono and dramatic multicoloured bandana.

Other photos showed the Strictly professional posing alongside fellow dancer Vita Coppola as they relaxed in the garden, making the most of the stunning location. Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the sun-soaked snaps.

Kevin Clifton penned: "Thats where me and stace stayed when I was there. Its lovely right?. Carlos Gu penned: "Absolutely." One fan added: "This looks more like a cute summer holiday and not Bournemouth hahah! Super cute, hope you had a good day off and can’t wait to see the show again next week." A second penned: "So much love. I love these."

Amongst the photos were also two of Dianne sporting a tiny ab-baring crop top and figure-hugging flared trousers featuring a quirky paisley pattern. The sultry update followed a fun day at the beach Dianne enjoyed with her fellow castmates as they come to the end of the tour.

Karen Hauer shared the collection of fun snaps which saw the dancers frolicking in a fabulous array of swimwear. Karen looked flawless in a mustard-coloured bikini which perfectly showed off her ultra-toned physique.

Karen recently opened up to HELLO! about her battle with stress and alopecia during an interview on In A Good Place with Rosie Nixon.

In the candid chat, Karen bravely detailed: "I was on tour, I was preparing my wedding and I had family coming over. I was highly stressed and I started losing my hair on the back of my ear and I had a little bald spot. My eye was twitching a little bit as well. I had to slow down and collect myself. I went to see a doctor about my hair loss and to find out what was happening with me because I had never experienced anything like that before."

"I never thought would happen to me, because I always felt invincible in a way, like I can take on the whole world, but it stopped me on my tracks this time around."

