Dianne Buswell flashes toned tummy in ultra-low rise jeans

Dianne Buswell is the queen of a smart casual ensemble and spiced things up on Tuesday with a pair of on-trend low-rise jeans.

The stylish medium blue piece was worn by the star in a string of loved-up photos she posted alongside her adoring beau, Joe Sugg. Dianne looked as flawless as always and flashed a glimpse of her ultra-toned tummy, pairing the look with a white T-shirt and stylish black leather jacket.

Dianne is always so stylish

Captioning the selection of photos, the Strictly Come Dancing star penned: "Day off was bliss," alongside two love heart emojis. The star added a slick white cap to her dazzling look which was captured in a candid mirror selfie with Joe photobombing in the background!

Dianne's off-duty outfit was complete with a slick of vibrant red lipstick, a number of chunky silver rings and a matching black and white cross-body bag. The ballroom champion also slipped into a pair of chunky brown sandals.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe posed for a mirror selfie

As for her hair and makeup the flame-haired beauty opted to wear her vibrant cascading tresses down and straight. As well as her daring choice of lipstick, Dianne's daytime makeup look was comprised lashings of mascara, light eyeshaddow and brushes of honey-hued bronzer.

The happy couple appeared to spend a cosy night away at a lavish hotel together - and it looked like they had a blast as they documented their mid-week break. In one intimate photo, the loved-up duo cosied up in their hotel bed together with a cup of tea. Another showed a topless Joe, hugging his beloved from behind - so sweet.

The pair cosied up in bed for a cup of tea

The romantic snaps caused a stir with friends and fans of the couldn't wait to weigh in. "Cute!! well deserved day off on this tour, can’t wait to see the show again in two weeks." A second added: "Looking great, love your leather jacket/ shirt in the last photo."

One fan even suggested the YouTuber pop the question and penned: "@joe_sugg it's about time you put a ring on it for Dianne, you two were made for each other." Whilst Joe is yet to propose, the pair have been making major steps in their relationship and have recently just sold their £1.35million Sussex home.

The pair enjoyed a well-deserved break

The couple moved into the property at the beginning of 2021 and left their stylish London flat for a country-style abode. The dreamy property boasts four bedrooms and a lavish boho-chic kitchen.

Dianne and Joe met when they were dance partners on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and announced their relationship shortly after in 2019. The then-dancing duo swept audiences off their feet in the competition and finished in second place.

The dancer has starred on the show since 2017, where she partnered with Reverend Richard Coles, a close friend of Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer. The duo now host a podcast together, The Rabbit Hole Detectives.

© Getty Joe and Dianne have been dating since 2018

