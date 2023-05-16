Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg spark reaction with intimate new photos

The couple met and fell in love after being paired up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have treated fans to an intimate glimpse inside their time off together – and it sure looks relaxing!

It seems the Strictly Come Dancing pair – who met on the BBC show back in 2018 – enjoyed a rare day off by enjoying a mini-hotel break while the professional dancer is on tour.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's unseen romantic dance routine

"Day off was bliss," gushed the Australian-born beauty, which prompted a flurry of messages including one from fellow pro Gorka Marquez who said: "@joe_sugg arm looking [strong]."

One fan remarked: "Cute!! well deserved day off on this tour, can’t wait to see the show again in two weeks." Another added: "I'm so happy to see this - all the rumours about you guys splitting - I knew it was all rubbish. You 2 are soulmates. I bloody love yous!" [sic]

Joe and Dianne met on the 2018 series of Strictly when they were partnered up. Shortly after the show finished, the pair confirmed their relationship and have been together ever since.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe posed for a mirror selfie

In a previous chat with HELLO!, Dianne gushed about her romance with Joe and detailed their plans to spend a lot of quality time together travelling this year. She said: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I'd really like to go with Joe to some places we’ve never been to before. I love travelling - I find it very relaxing."

MORE: The Strictly professional dancers and their sizzling romances

DON'T MISS: 7 Strictly Come Dancing relationships that didn't stand the test of time

However, back in January, Dianne was forced to reassure fans that she and her boyfriend are still very much a couple. Last year, Strictly fans were left worried when she flew back to her homeland for Christmas - without her partner of four years.

© Getty The Strictly professional recently denied split rumours

Speaking with The Sun about the rumours, Dianne explained: "It comes from a good place, but I go home and see my family and don't even worry about anything that's being said. I try not to look because it's very rare I get to see my family so I want to go and make the most of it and that's what I did."

© Getty Joe and Dianne have been dating since 2018

Earlier this month, Joe pulled out all the stops for Dianne's 34th birthday. Alongside a series of romantic selfies with the YouTube star, the birthday girl wrote: "I have had the best day ever thank you all so much for all your kind msgs and wishes I have been so spoilt and I am so so grateful, feeling so happy thank you thank you thank you x." [sic]

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.