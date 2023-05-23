Strictly's Karen Hauer and Dianne Buswell hit the beach in colourful bikinis

The Strictly Come Dancing pros enjoyed a break at the beach amid their nationwide tour

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers are reaching the end of their successful tour, which has taken them all over the country during the month of May.

On Monday, however, the group enjoyed a rare day off ahead of their show in Bournemouth on Tuesday and headed to the beach for some seaside fun.

© Instagram Karen posed for Gorka Marquez, who took the stunning snaps of the Strictly pro at Bournemouth beach

Taking to Instagram, Karen Hauer documented the special day and shared some incredible beachside snaps, some taken by dad-to-be Gorka Marquez, who is a budding photographer.

In two snaps shared to her grid, taken by Gorka, which whom she has a special friendship, the 41-year-old could be seen posing up a storm in a mustard string bikini which perfectly showed off her toned physique.

© Instagram The Strictly pros were taking a break for their nationwide tour

The photos looked part of a fashion shoot and Karen looked every inch a supermodel as she wore a white towel round her hair.

Taking to her comments, friends and fans were quick to compliment her look, with Kirsty Gallagher calling her "stunning" whilst another simply wrote: "Soooo stylish & a tad stunning!!"

© Instagram The dancer also shared a photo of Nancy Xu dancing in the beach

In her Stories, the dancer, who recently opened up about her brave battle with alopecia, shared several more photos, showing the whole group together.

Karen Hauer talked to HELLO! ahead of their tour and revealed her fellow Strictly stars are like family

Joining her were Dianne Buswell, who looked incredible in a green two-piece, Jowita Przystał, Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Gorka and Nancy Xu.

"Day off with these beauties," Karen captioned the fun snap. Another showed her posing for a selfie whilst Nancy could be seen behind her dancing. "@nancy_xuxi givint it copa cabana!" she wrote.

What is the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK Tour?

During the month of May, ten Strictly professionals have united to tour the country and dazzle fans of the show with their choreographies ahead of the next season of the hit BBC show starting in September.

Karen Hauer dances in a crop top during the rehearsals

The dancers taking part are Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu. The tour is directed by Strictly's Creataive Director Jason Gilkison.

When does the next series of Strictly Come Dancing start?

The next series of Strictly Come Dancing is likely to begin in September, although the celebrity contestants are usually announced during the month of August.

© Dave J Hogan Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez during the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK Tour dress rehearsal last year

This year TV presenter Sophie Morgan is reported to be taking part, becoming the first wheelchair user to take part in the competition. Downton Abbey's Amy Nuttall, Emma and Matt Willis and Gino D'Acampo are amongst many other rumoured names.

