Who is Vito Coppola dating? Strictly star's love life revealed

Vito Coppola and his celebrity dance partner, Ellie Leach, are the ones to beat on this year's Strictly Come Dancing. The duo wowed the judges and viewers on Saturday night with their spooky salsa for Halloween week.

But away from his time in the competition, Vito is no stranger to being a successful performer. The 31-year-old from Naples has been training from a young age and is also an 11-time Latin American Champion.

WATCH: Strictly's Ellie and Vito close Halloweeen week with epic salsa

He's also a three-time World Championship finalist and European Cup Winner. The Strictly pro is also multi-lingual and, in addition to Italian, is fluent in English, Russian and Spanish.

However, less is known about his personal life, including his dating history. We found out…

Who is Vito Coppola dating?

It's been reported that Vito is currently single. The professional is clearly keeping busy with his time on Strictly Come Dancing, training day in and day out to ensure he and Ellie bring their A-game to the ballroom each Saturday night.

Who has Vito dated in the past?

Prior to joining the BBC programme, Vito was best known for appearing on the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars Ballando con le Stelle. In 2021, he was partnered with the popstar Arisa and the pair went on to become champions of that series.

MORE: Strictly the Truth: James Jordan on why Bobby and Dianne's scores were all over the place

MORE: Strictly's Nigel Harman shares poignant post after fans say same thing about Halloween performance

© Instagram Vito with his former dance partner and girlfriend, Arisa

While taking part in that series, Vito and Arisa grew close, and the pair embarked on a romantic relationship after the show wrapped. However, in 2022, Italian media outlets reported that the couple parted ways after facing a "rocky patch". Vito told Italian publication Mio that they remained on "good terms" and still had a "friendly bond" following their split.

MORE: Strictly’s Vito Coppola kisses Ellie Leach after steamy performance

When Vito joined Strictly in 2022, it was reported that the professional had grown close with celebrity contestant Molly Rainford. However, neither party confirmed this and, since late 2022, Molly has been involved with fellow Strictly alum Tyler West.

© Guy Levy Ellie and Vito wowed with their Halloween Salsa

Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach's bond

Since they started their Strictly journey, Vito and Ellie have clearly built up a close bond. The pair get on swimmingly and have become a solid partnership – putting them in good stead to make it all the way to the Strictly final.

The pair often post each other on their social media sharing updates on their training with their fans.

© Instagram Vito and Ellie have built a strong bond from their time together

Following their epic Paso Doble earlier in the series, Vito shared a series of photos from his and Ellie's dance, writing in the caption: "We are overwhelmed. We are really pushing with effort and commitment every single week, every single day, every single hour just because we love what we are doing soo much and we are glad you can see it."

Earlier in the series, Ellie and Vito even took a break from training and took a trip to the beach. Ellie shared some snaps from their fun day out, including one of Vito buried in the sand. Ellie wrote in the caption: "Having the time of our lives."