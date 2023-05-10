Dianne Buswell shows off unbelievable waistline in vibrant crop top and tiny shorts

Dianne Buswell is never short of a sizzling look and on Monday, she showed off her incredibly toned physique after a gruelling workout session.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the flame-haired beauty, 34, was a vision as she donned a tiny green Puma sports bra which she paired with a pair of navy blue hotpants. Accessorising the gym-ready ensemble, Dianne added a white choker and gold hoops.

Dianne was a vision

Captioning the post, she penned: "What a class [sweat emoji] @the_life_centre_north. Thanks for having me." As for her iconic red hair, Dianne wore her cascading locks down and added an on-trend black headband.

The star couldn't look happier in the photo which saw her smiling in the changing room and waving her arms. Dianne also added a hilarious GIF of a dog standing in front of a fan.

The stranger is no stranger to a grueling workout

The star recently celebrated her 34th birthday with her adoring boyfriend Joe Sugg, and posted a slew of loved-up photos in honour of the occasion for fans on Instagram.

In the snaps, the ballroom champion snuggled up to her beau for a major PDA moment. Birthday girl, Dianne looked beautiful in a stylish black halterneck ensemble. She wore her red locks in immaculate tight curls and complimented them with a slick of red lipstick.

© Photo: Instagram The star loves a beach-side run

She also opted for an incredibly daring eyeliner combination featuring dramatic hues of red and green. Captioning the post, she penned: "I have had the best day ever thank you all so much for all your kind msgs and wishes I have been so spoilt and I am so so grateful feeling so happy thank you thank you thank you x."

The couple couldn't be happier

Fellow Strictly star Nancy Xu replied writing: "I adore you my beautiful angel," alongside kissing emojis and a string of purple love hearts. Graziano Di Prima, Stacey Dooley, Ellie Simmonds and Tess Daly were amongst the slew of celebrity pals weighing in on the milestone update.

Joe and Dianne have been dating since 2019 after starring on the BBC dancing show as partners in 2018. They currently live together in a stunning £1.3million Sussex country house which they recently put on the market. The stunning detached home boasts four bedrooms and a vast garden space.

Joe and Dianne starred on Strictly together

The couple's incredible home is full of personality and decked out in vibrant colours. Some of the effervescent decor includes palm tree wallpaper, patterned furniture as well as a boho-chic kitchen.

In the stunning space, Joe and Dianne opted for a wooden bench dining table and a vibrant blue armchair. The pair added a sheepskin rug on the bench, rustic cream floor tiles and various house plants and succulents to make for a Scandi-inspired aesthetic.

They started dating in 2019

Other rooms include a dark blue feature wall, a vibrant pink neon sign and dramatic floral scatter cushions.

© Photo: Instagram The couple have a vibrant home

The couple recently put their home on the market

© Photo: Instagram The duo often share updates from their sprawling home

Dianne snapped her dining room table to mark her book release

© Instagram Dianne loves a photo in her kitchen

