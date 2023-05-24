Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kylie Minogue turns up the heat in shimmering red gown and platform heels
Kylie Minogue looks picture-perfect in shimmering red gown and platform heels

The pop princess recently released a new single called Padam Padam

Kylie Minogue in a red dress
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe TathamContent Writer

Kylie Minogue turned heads this week as she celebrated the third anniversary of her award-winning wine brand.

She posed up a storm in promotional pictures wearing a seriously zany, red dress emblazoned with vibrant splashes of pink, white and black. Her asymmetrical gown featured glistening threads in line with the mermaid-core trend, sweeping folds of fabric and a cherry red satin lining to match her shoes.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue impresses with toned legs in daring mini-dress

To complete her fiery look, Kylie, 54, slipped on a pair of ultra-glossy platform heels in a bold shade of red. She wore her blonde locks down loose in gently crimped waves and accessorised with dangly, diamond earrings.

Amping up the glamour, the 'All the Lovers' hitmaker highlighted her sculpted features with a palette of glittering makeup. The ageless star looked phenomenal with her wet-look eyeshadow, telescopic lashes and peachy lipstick. Sublime!

Kylie wearing a red glittery dress© Getty
Kylie posed up a storm

In other photos, Kylie could be seen sipping in style with her sculpted legs on full display. She exuded glamour as she posed for the camera surrounded by tropical green plants.

Kylie launched her eponymous wine brand in 2020 with the help of London-based distributor, Benchmark Drinks. Since its launch, the star's brand has gone on to win multiple prestigious awards. The Kylie Minogue Rosé is an elegant, bespoke blend made from Carignan and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes sourced from the sun-drenched southern French Coast.

And back in October 2022, the star celebrated the launch of a brand-new wine – an alcohol-free sparkling rose.

Kylie perched on a yellow sofa sipping a glass of wine© Getty
The singer looked sensational in red

Kylie's latest photoshoot comes after she debuted a bold hairdo featuring splashes of flaming red. She unveiled the look on Sunday as she took to the American Idol stage to perform her latest single, 'Padam Padam.'

For the special performance, Kylie slipped into a disco-themed party dress embellished with thousands of black sequins. Her sparkly number turned heads on the evening thanks to its thigh-high split and floor-grazing hemline.

Kylie posing in her black sequin dress© Getty
Kylie stole the limelight

To toughen up her look, Kylie teamed her sequin dress with some trusty black leather boots and a chunky silver ring.

The three-hour star-studded American Idol finale featured many more artists, such as Ellie Goulding, Pitbull, James Blunt and TLC.

Kylie Minogue wearing a light pink dress© Getty
The Aussie pop sensation always looks so stylish

It also featured previous American Idol contestants, such as Nutsa Buzaladze, who had the privilege of performing onstage with Kylie.

Sunday's historic show saw Iam Tongi win the competition at just 18 years old. Iam, who was mentored by Keith Urban on the show, was crowned the winner after beating runners-up Megan Danielle and Colin Stough.

See below for some of Kylie's most eye-catching looks... 

Kylie Minogue in black feathered dress© Bravo
Kylie is always a style queen
Kylie Minogue in pink jumpsuit
We loved this look from December
Kylie Minogue performing in silver dress© Getty
Kylie dazzled in silver

