Kylie Minogue looks picture-perfect in shimmering red gown and platform heels

Kylie Minogue turned heads this week as she celebrated the third anniversary of her award-winning wine brand.

She posed up a storm in promotional pictures wearing a seriously zany, red dress emblazoned with vibrant splashes of pink, white and black. Her asymmetrical gown featured glistening threads in line with the mermaid-core trend, sweeping folds of fabric and a cherry red satin lining to match her shoes.

To complete her fiery look, Kylie, 54, slipped on a pair of ultra-glossy platform heels in a bold shade of red. She wore her blonde locks down loose in gently crimped waves and accessorised with dangly, diamond earrings.

Amping up the glamour, the 'All the Lovers' hitmaker highlighted her sculpted features with a palette of glittering makeup. The ageless star looked phenomenal with her wet-look eyeshadow, telescopic lashes and peachy lipstick. Sublime!

In other photos, Kylie could be seen sipping in style with her sculpted legs on full display. She exuded glamour as she posed for the camera surrounded by tropical green plants.

Kylie launched her eponymous wine brand in 2020 with the help of London-based distributor, Benchmark Drinks. Since its launch, the star's brand has gone on to win multiple prestigious awards. The Kylie Minogue Rosé is an elegant, bespoke blend made from Carignan and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes sourced from the sun-drenched southern French Coast.

And back in October 2022, the star celebrated the launch of a brand-new wine – an alcohol-free sparkling rose.

Kylie's latest photoshoot comes after she debuted a bold hairdo featuring splashes of flaming red. She unveiled the look on Sunday as she took to the American Idol stage to perform her latest single, 'Padam Padam.'

For the special performance, Kylie slipped into a disco-themed party dress embellished with thousands of black sequins. Her sparkly number turned heads on the evening thanks to its thigh-high split and floor-grazing hemline.

To toughen up her look, Kylie teamed her sequin dress with some trusty black leather boots and a chunky silver ring.

The three-hour star-studded American Idol finale featured many more artists, such as Ellie Goulding, Pitbull, James Blunt and TLC.

It also featured previous American Idol contestants, such as Nutsa Buzaladze, who had the privilege of performing onstage with Kylie.

Sunday's historic show saw Iam Tongi win the competition at just 18 years old. Iam, who was mentored by Keith Urban on the show, was crowned the winner after beating runners-up Megan Danielle and Colin Stough.

See below for some of Kylie's most eye-catching looks...

