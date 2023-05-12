Kylie Minogue shares very daring photo as she makes exciting announcement

All the Lovers singer Kylie Minogue had some exciting news on Friday

Kylie Minogue had an incredibly exciting announcement to make on Friday as the popular singer revealed that she would be releasing her sixteenth studio album, Tension.

The "All the Lovers" songstress shared an otherworldly and daring announcement post as she glistened like a sci-fi alien as she flashed different shades of deep blue, green and red. The singer appeared to be nude, as she flashed her bare shoulders in the post, while holding a diamond up to her eye. The scene then shifted to an alien planet with a sun rising as Kylie revealed the titles of the album, which includes the song she recently released with Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens, "10 Out of 10".

The star revealed that her new album would be coming on sale on 22 September, and teased that its first single, "Padam Padam", would be releasing very soon. We can't wait!

Other tracks on the record include "Hold On To Now", "Things We Do For Love", "One More Time", "You Still Get Me High", "Hands", "Green Light", "Vegas High", "Story" and the track that lends its name to the album, "Tension".

Alongside heart and diamond emojis, Kylie said: "Baby break the tension ….. my brand new album TENSION will be yours on 22nd September! The first single PADAM PADAM is coming soon!"

Kylie got all her fans excited

The star's 2.4 million followers got incredibly excited at the prospect of new music from Kylie as one enthused: "Wetting myself with the tension of it all!" and a second added: "AHHH!!! You better do a joint tour of this and Disco!"

A third posted: "In my head, DISCO only just came out, then I remember it will be almost 3 years ago by September," while a fourth commented: "SCREAMING CRYING SHAKING THROWING UP" and a fifth said: "WE ARENT READY ( JK WE ARE READY QUEEN TY!)."

Kylie has been relatively silent on social media lately, adding to the excitement of her post, but earlier in the month, the star dazzled fans as she posed up a storm wearing the most magnificent metallic coat.

Taking to Instagram, the Aussie songstress posted a picture of herself channelling her inner runway model, all whilst wearing a spectacular silver mac featuring a waist-cinching belt.

© Victor Chavez Tension will be Kylie's sixteenth studio album

Ever the style queen, Kylie accentuated her sculpted legs with a pair of silver heels for the ultimate monochromatic look. She wore her platinum blonde locks down loose and highlighted her naturally pretty features with a cool-toned lipstick and a sweep of plum blusher.

Ushering in the new month, Kylie noted in her caption: "Oh hi May! [pink flower emoji] Found this silver wonder on a vintage shopping trip to @insitu.paris with @katerinajebb [white heart emoji] Feather-light from the late 1960s. [White heart emoji] Merci @olivierchatenet."

Fans and friends went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Timeless goddess," while a second chimed in: "Rocking it as always."

A third follower remarked: "You look amazing Kylie," and a fourth sweetly added: "You've always had great style," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

