Kylie Minogue showcases toned legs in waist-cinching metallic coat

Kylie Minogue is no stranger to a daring look, and on Monday, the star dazzled fans as she posed up a storm wearing the most magnificent metallic coat.

Taking to Instagram, the Aussie songstress posted a picture of herself channelling her inner runway model, all whilst wearing a spectacular silver mac featuring a waist-cinching belt. Sublime!

Ever the style queen, Kylie accentuated her sculpted legs with a pair of silver heels for the ultimate monochromatic look. She wore her platinum blonde locks down loose and highlighted her naturally pretty features with a cool-toned lipstick and a sweep of plum blusher.

Ushering in the new month, Kylie noted in her caption: "Oh hi May! [pink flower emoji] Found this silver wonder on a vintage shopping trip to @insitu.paris with @katerinajebb [white heart emoji] Feather-light from the late 1960s. [White heart emoji] Merci @olivierchatenet."

Fans and friends went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Timeless goddess," while a second chimed in: "Rocking it as always."

A third follower remarked: "You look amazing Kylie," and a fourth sweetly added: "You've always had great style," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Kylie's jaw-dropping metallic moment comes after she modelled a petal pink satin dress to celebrate her latest collaboration with Dutch DJ, Oliver Heldens. For the special occasion, Kylie, 54, donned a stylish mini-dress complete with a giant rose, a ruched skirt and a plunging V-neck.

© Instagram The singer looked lovely in pink

She paired the item with matching heels and finished off her look with a voluminous hairdo. As for makeup, the 'Loco-Motion' hitmaker added some extra pizazz with a pair of fluttery eyelashes, bronzer and a nude lip.

In the snapshot, which was shared to her Instagram Stories, the songstress could be seen topping up a stacked pyramid of wine glasses with a sparkling rose from her eponymous wine brand. Captioning the photo, Kylie penned: "Ready to go," before tagging her musical partner.

