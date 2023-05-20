Kylie Minogue is ravishing in red-hot mini dress as she shares incredible achievement

Padam Padam singer Kylie Minogue will be releasing her latest album later in the year

Kylie Minogue is approaching a major milestone as she prepares to release her sixteenth studio album, Tension, and she's already teasing her potential looks.

And to further add to her fans' excitement as they wait for the album's release, on Saturday, Kylie shared a billboard that featured her and highlighted her latest single "Padam Padam". The Australian pop icon has been donning some sensual looks for her latest release, but the billboard featured her most daring yet with a red-hot mini dress.

For the photo, the 54-year-old had flung herself back onto a bed covered with a green sheet, while wearing the eye-catching number and allowing her blonde hair cascaded back behind her.

Kylie matched her sky-high heels to the fiery dress as she lounged, and she was incredibly enthusiastic about her new billboard in her caption. "I'm in Leicester Square," she wrote alongside the sparkle emoji. "THANK YOU @spotifyuk," she finished the post, adding two red heart emojis.

The star announced her album last week in the most daring way possible as she glistened like a sci-fi alien and flashed different shades of deep blue, green and red. The singer appeared to be nude, as she flashed her bare shoulders in the post, while holding a diamond up to her eye.

The scene then shifted to an alien planet with a sun rising as Kylie revealed the titles of the album, which includes the song she recently released with Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens, "10 Out of 10".

Kylie sizzled for her promotional campaign

The star revealed that her new album would be coming on sale on 22 September, and teased the first single, "Padam Padam". Other tracks on the record include "Hold On To Now", "Things We Do For Love", "One More Time", "You Still Get Me High", "Hands", "Green Light", "Vegas High", "Story" and the track that lends its name to the album, "Tension".

Alongside heart and diamond emojis, Kylie said: "Baby break the tension ….. my brand new album TENSION will be yours on 22nd September! The first single PADAM PADAM is coming soon!"

The star's 2.4 million followers got incredibly excited at the prospect of new music from Kylie as one enthused: "Wetting myself with the tension of it all!" and a second added: "AHHH!!! You better do a joint tour of this and Disco!"

A third posted: "In my head, DISCO only just came out, then I remember it will be almost 3 years ago by September," while a fourth commented: "SCREAMING CRYING SHAKING THROWING UP" and a fifth said: "WE ARENT READY (JK WE ARE READY QUEEN TY!)."

© Bravo Kylie is always a style queen

Kylie has been relatively silent on social media lately, adding to the excitement of her post, but earlier in the month, the star dazzled fans as she posed up a storm wearing the most magnificent metallic coat.

Taking to Instagram, the Aussie songstress posted a picture of herself channelling her inner runway model, all whilst wearing a spectacular silver mac featuring a waist-cinching belt.

Ever the style queen, Kylie accentuated her sculpted legs with a pair of silver heels for the ultimate monochromatic look. She wore her platinum blonde locks down loose and highlighted her naturally pretty features with a cool-toned lipstick and a sweep of plum blusher.

Ushering in the new month, Kylie noted in her caption: "Oh hi May! [pink flower emoji] Found this silver wonder on a vintage shopping trip to @insitu.paris with @katerinajebb [white heart emoji] Feather-light from the late 1960s. [White heart emoji] Merci @olivierchatenet."

