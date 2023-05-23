Kylie Minogue bewitches in billowing dress and knee-high leather boots

Kylie Minogue turned heads on Monday as she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing an eye-catching black maxi dress.

Opting for a monochromatic look, the Australian songstress, 54, eschewed her spangled stage-ready outfits for an all-black ensemble. Kylie looked sensational in her elegant billowing maxi dress which featured a halter neck design, a subtle thigh split and the most striking slashed sleeves.

Despite the onset of summer, Kylie teamed her LBD with a pair of ultra-sassy knee-high leather boots. As for accessories, she shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of chic black sunglasses and adorned her ears with a pair of tassel drop earrings.

Embracing this year's hottest 'milk' nail trend, Kylie glazed her nails with a lovely pearlescent shade. To complete her get-up, the pop princess brightened up her outfit with a light pink lipstick. Stunning!

© Getty Kylie exuded glamour

It's been a busy period for the 'All the Lovers' hitmaker. On Sunday, Kylie took to the stage to perform her new single 'Padam Padam' on the final of American Idol.

For the special performance, Kylie slipped into a disco-themed party dress embellished with thousands of black sequins. Her sparkly number turned heads on the evening thanks to its thigh-high split and floor-grazing hemline.

To toughen up her look, Kylie paired her dress with some trusty black leather boots, whilst on her finger, she wore an oversized silver ring.

© Getty The Spinning Around songstress stole the limelight

The occasion also saw Kylie experiment with her makeup and hair. Whilst the former Neighbours actress is renowned for her wavy blonde locks, on Sunday night, Kylie rocked a sleek hairdo complete with flaming hot cheeto-hued ends.

To tie in with her outfit's punk references, Kylie rocked a matching bright lip and a glossy red manicure.

© Getty Kylie dramatically transformed her hair

The three-hour star-studded American Idol finale featured many more artists, such as Ellie Goulding, Pitbull, James Blunt and TLC.

It also featured previous American Idol contestants, such as Nutsa Buzaladze, who had the privilege of performing onstage with Kylie.

Sunday's historic show saw Iam Tongi win the competition at just 18 years old. Iam, who was mentored by Keith Urban on the show, was crowned the winner after beating runners-up Megan Danielle and Colin Stough.

The singer, who was born in Hawaii but is of Tongan and Samoan heritage, performed several songs during the night, including 'Monsters' and his single 'I'll Be Seeing You'.

