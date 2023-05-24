Jane McDonald flooded with compliments as she shares stunning photo in latest post

The Loose Women star loves travelling the world and sharing it with her fans

Jane McDonald delighted her fans once more on Wednesday as she shared a lovely photo of herself alongside some exciting news.

Taking to Twitter, the singer and presenter posted an image of herself beaming as she gazed into the distance. The snap shows Jane wearing a khaki shirt, cream pashmina and safari hat. She looks elegant and happy, keeping her makeup neutral to show off her natural beauty.

WATCH: Jane McDonald almost at a loss for words as she delivers exciting update

The star captioned it: "'On Safari with Jane McDonald' is available to watch now! Join me in Kenya as I explore the wonders of the wild, experience my first safari and sleep out under the stars. Watch now on @channel5_tv."

Jane looked radiant in the photo

The show takes viewers on an immersive journey through the country's vibrant culture, exploring its natural beauty and meeting the people who call Kenya home.

© Instagram Jane in another sun-kissed look

Jane's loyal fans rush to show their enthusiasm for the show, with one writing: "This episode was simply wonderful taking us to somewhere I could never visit and singing Katy Perry, oh yes, bring it on."

© Getty Jane's fans are loving her TV shows

A second commented: "We really enjoy watching your travel experiences - you are so lovely," and others chimed in: "This looked like such a special experience! Loved seeing it through your eyes," and: "Fab programme, Jane".

© REX/Shutterstock The star has been in showbusiness for decades

Jane has been thoroughly enjoying travelling the world presenting TV shows. Recently, the star uploaded shots including one showing her relaxing in a private pool, wearing a blue swimsuit with a delicate white print.

SEE: Jane McDonald inundated with support as she shares rare swimsuit photos

Jane during an appearance on Loose Women

Rocking a no-makeup look, the star swept her hair back from her face and smiled. Other photos shared by Jane showed her beaming in a beautiful garden and strolling on the beach, wearing a multi-coloured cover-up and sunglasses as a clear blue sea was just visible behind her.

© Twitter Jane has a passion for travel

Explaining the reason for those snaps, the former Loose Women panellist wrote: "'The Seychelles with Jane McDonald' - Join me as I visit the beautiful beaches of Mahe, go snorkelling with conservationists and take a trip to the amazing market in the capital, Victoria."

Her followers were quick to react, with one writing: "Jane in the Seychelles. Sounds like heaven to me." Others added: "Looking forward to this Jane! You look fabulous," "Some lovely pics there Jane," and simply: "Can't wait".

© Instagram The Loose Women star dazzled in a blue swimsuit

The Yorkshire native's career has taken off ever since she shot to fame with The Cruise in the 1990s and in 2018, she won a BAFTA award for her TV show Cruising with Jane McDonald.

Not only was this an incredible achievement on a personal level but it marked the first BAFTA Channel 5 had ever received! A visibly shaking Jane made her way to the podium, where she gave a typically self-deprecating speech.

© Getty Jane posing proudly with her BAFTA award

The star said: "Oh flipping heck! That is so not… I just… no! I've even had this [speech] written for me because I thought, 'There's no way we're winning that!'"

Jane's show took home the Best Feature award at the prestigious awards ceremony, where it was up against No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?, The Secret Life of the Zoo and Antiques Roadshow.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.