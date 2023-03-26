Loose Women star Jane McDonald's thrill at incredible achievement revealed The singer and presenter was shaking with excitement

Former Loose Women panellist Jane McDonald is a beloved British figure, but she didn't realise quite how popular she is until she was given an impressive honour.

The Yorkshire native was delighted back in 2018, when she won a BAFTA award for her TV show Cruising with Jane McDonald. Not only was this an incredible achievement on a personal level but it marked the first BAFTA Channel 5 had ever received!

A visibly shaking Jane made her way to the podium, where she gave a typically self-deprecating speech.

The star said: "Oh flipping heck! That is so not… I just… no! I've even had this [speech] written for me because I thought, 'There's no way we're winning that!'. Wow, it even says 'wow' on here."

Jane's show took home the Best Feature award at the prestigious awards ceremony, where it was up against No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?, The Secret Life of the Zoo and Antiques Roadshow.

The multi-talented performer worked as a singer on cruise ships before becoming a TV personality as the breakout star of BBC documentary series The Cruise. She's now a showbiz legend.

The star is a proud BAFTA winner

Just a few days ago, Jane revealed another major career milestone, and her fans couldn't have been happier for her.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the singer and presenter wrote: "Flippin' eck! I’ve been referenced in three of my favourite TV shows recently which is so exciting!

"Thanks so much for the fabulous mention guys! I LOVE my soaps! @emmerdale @bbceastenders @itvcorrie #CoronationStreet #Emmerdale #Eastenders."

Jane was a beloved Loose Women panellist for many years

Alongside her message, Jane posted an image taken from an episode of Emmerdale showing a door plaque which read: 'Leading to The Jane McDonald Room'.

The star's followers rushed to share their excitement, with one writing: "Our National Treasure Jane, you deserve everything that comes your way, [you're] absolutely priceless".

