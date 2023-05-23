Jane McDonald inundated with support as she shares rare swimsuit photos

Jane McDonald's latest incredible travel series has sadly come to an end, but the presenter is still keeping fans intrigued as she relived some of the highlights.

Taking to her social media pages, the former Loose Women star shared four photos which really highlighted her journey, and while fans had seen them before, they still went down a treat. In two of the snaps, Jane wowed in some stylish swimsuits, one a very slinky black one-piece, and another a gorgeous curve-hugging blue item.

Her other two photos saw her in the African wilderness. One saw her in proper safari gear plus a white shawl and sunhat, while a second featured the lovely presenter in a multicoloured coat to keep her warm.

Reflecting on her adventure, Jane commented: "Catch up with all my latest adventures. Join me as I go on Safari in Kenya, visit the beautiful beaches of Mahe in the Seychelles, discover Cape Verde and explore magical Morocco. Watch all episodes now on @channel5_tv."

Fans were quick to share their support with the 60-year-old as one enthused: "All caught up really enjoyed it, what's your next adventure?" and a second penned: "Enjoyed every minute of every episode no one does these kind of programs like you. Amazing."

A third complimented: "Jane, you're outstanding! The best travel presenter ever! You should get paid by these countries' tourist boards," while a fourth added: "Around the world with Jane... you make everywhere an adventure I wish I was on. Keep sharing, keep smiling and keep being you," and a fifth said what would be on many minds as they asked for a "Jane calendar".

Jane relived her highlights

The singer and presenter is happy to pose in her swimsuit, even though she's faced criticism for doing so in the past, as she revealed in an interview last year. In a chat with James Martin on his Saturday morning cooking show, Jane spoke candidly about body image and making the most of her life and travels.

The glamorous 60-year-old said: "I'm not bothered what I look like in a swimming costume any more, I don't care. I get my costume on, I jump in places and I have a good time. I just really like to get involved with what's going on."

Earlier in the month, the star shared a swimwear shot that showed her looking confident and relaxed in a pretty blue one-piece with a subtle white print, her brunette locks pulled back from her smiling face.

Another photo shared by Jane showed her strolling on the beach, wearing a multi-coloured cover-up and sunglasses.

Jane's blue swimsuit is one of her faves!

Jane overhauled her health and fitness routine a few years ago, dropping two dress sizes in the process. The change came about when ITV asked her to appear on reality show Sugar-Free Farm, where her eating habits came into focus, and ultimately changed.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2016, Jane discussed the experience and its effects. Reflecting on her typical diet before taking part in the programme, she said: "I worked long hours and would grab whatever I could on tour, or I'd just eat microwave meals.

After taking part in the show, which saw Jane and other celebrities including The Chase's Mark Labbett and actress Jennifer Ellison detox from sugar and learn to cook healthy recipes, the star dropped from a size 12/14 to an 8.

