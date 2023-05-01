Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Loose Women's Jane McDonald causes a stir with latest beachside photos
Jane McDonald looks fabulous in latest beachside photos

The former Loose Women presenter has returned to our screens

Jane McDonald on the red carpet
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe TathamContent WriterLondon

Jane McDonald delighted fans on Monday with a series of sun-soaked beach photos from her latest TV series.

Taking to Instagram, the former Loose Women star posted a carousel of radiant snapshots giving centre stage to her colourful wardrobe. In one picture, the 'You're My World' songstress rocked a pretty pink blouse adorned with sunny yellow flowers.

Jane was all smiles as she posed on the beach with a pair of sunglasses perched on her head. In a separate image, the star could be seen modelling an ultra-flattering cerulean blue swimsuit flecked with tiny white dots.

She looked thrilled to be soaking up the sun's rays from the comfort of a luxurious outdoor swimming pool.

Jane McDonald posing on the beach© Instagram
Jane was all smiles

"Don’t miss The Seychelles with Jane McDonald this Thursday. Join me as I visit the beautiful beaches of Mahe, go snorkelling with conservationists and take a trip to the amazing market in the capital, Victoria," Jane noted in her caption.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Where do you get your gorgeous, vibrant clothes from?" while a second gushed: "Love the colours of that blouse."

Jane McDonald in her blue swimsuit© Instagram
The Loose Women star dazzled in blue

A third fan commented: "It looks amazing Jane! I'll be watching," and a fourth added: "Gorgeous as ever!" followed by a red heart emoji.

Jane's sun-drenched photos come after the glamorous presenter turned heads in a stylish quilted spring coat featuring a bold dark floral print. In a snapshot shared to Instagram, the star wore the chic garment layered over a funky tunic top and a pair of cropped turquoise trousers.

Jane McDonald wearing a quilted coat© Instagram
The presenter looked radiant

In her caption, Jane noted: "Another day of filming - another day closer to the start of On Safari with Jane McDonald which begins this Thursday at 8pm on @channel5_tv."

Impressed by her ensemble, one fan chimed in: "Can't wait for the new series. You look fabulous as always Jane," and a second enthused: "Jane! looking absolutely gorgeous [heart-eye emoji] can’t wait to see your program on Thursday."

