Jane McDonald looks fabulous in latest beachside photos

The former Loose Women presenter has returned to our screens

Jane McDonald delighted fans on Monday with a series of sun-soaked beach photos from her latest TV series.

Taking to Instagram, the former Loose Women star posted a carousel of radiant snapshots giving centre stage to her colourful wardrobe. In one picture, the 'You're My World' songstress rocked a pretty pink blouse adorned with sunny yellow flowers.

WATCH: Jane McDonald rocks slinky sequined outfit for incredible performance

Jane was all smiles as she posed on the beach with a pair of sunglasses perched on her head. In a separate image, the star could be seen modelling an ultra-flattering cerulean blue swimsuit flecked with tiny white dots.

She looked thrilled to be soaking up the sun's rays from the comfort of a luxurious outdoor swimming pool.

© Instagram Jane was all smiles

"Don’t miss The Seychelles with Jane McDonald this Thursday. Join me as I visit the beautiful beaches of Mahe, go snorkelling with conservationists and take a trip to the amazing market in the capital, Victoria," Jane noted in her caption.

READ: Loose Women's Jane McDonald has exciting update for fans

LOOK: Jane McDonald was made for the beach – and these eight photos prove it

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Where do you get your gorgeous, vibrant clothes from?" while a second gushed: "Love the colours of that blouse."

© Instagram The Loose Women star dazzled in blue

A third fan commented: "It looks amazing Jane! I'll be watching," and a fourth added: "Gorgeous as ever!" followed by a red heart emoji.

Jane's sun-drenched photos come after the glamorous presenter turned heads in a stylish quilted spring coat featuring a bold dark floral print. In a snapshot shared to Instagram, the star wore the chic garment layered over a funky tunic top and a pair of cropped turquoise trousers.

© Instagram The presenter looked radiant

In her caption, Jane noted: "Another day of filming - another day closer to the start of On Safari with Jane McDonald which begins this Thursday at 8pm on @channel5_tv."

Impressed by her ensemble, one fan chimed in: "Can't wait for the new series. You look fabulous as always Jane," and a second enthused: "Jane! looking absolutely gorgeous [heart-eye emoji] can’t wait to see your program on Thursday."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.