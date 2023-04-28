Jane McDonald sparks major fan reaction with stunning new seflie as she prepares for exciting venture

The Cruising With Jane McDonald star is on a new adventure...

Jane McDonald is no stranger to glamorous update and on Thursday, the 60-year-old singer sent fans wild after sharing a brand new selfie.

The dazzling photo was shared by the TV star whilst on the set of her latest show Holidaying with Jane McDonald which kicked off on Thursday evening. In the snap, Safari-clad Jane simply dazzled under the beating sunset rays.

Her look was comprised of stylish black sunglasses, a purple button-down shirt and a rucksack. Captioning the post, she penned: "Watch 'On Safari with Jane McDonald' tonight at 8pm on @channel5_tv."

In the photo, Jane was beaming from ear to ear and wore her brunette tresses back in a soft ponytail. The updo perfectly showed off her natural makeup look which was comprised of touches of mascara and subtle lipstick.

It's safe to say Jane's fans were very excited about the launch of the series with one commenting ahead of the show: "Not long to go now, Jane! I have even treated myself to a small bottle of prosecco to celebrate! Cheers!"

Other eager watchers took to the post after the first episode aired, and couldn't wait to share their thoughts on the debut installment.

Jane wowed with her stylish swimsuit

One fan penned: "Just watched this and was absolutely brilliant, especially seeing that shooting star. A second added: "Loved the programme, yes shed a tear at the shooting star bit," alongside a star emoji.

This wasn't the first update ahead of her exciting new show as last week, Jane shared an ultra-rare swimsuit photo as was captured snorkeling. The glamorous one-piece was in a vibrant blue hue and featured white polka dots.

Jane's enviable four-part trip will take her all over the world from Cape Verde to the Seychelles to Marrakesh, culminating in a safari in Kenya.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.