Jane McDonald stuns in swimsuit as she shares exciting news with fans

The former Loose Women star's career has gone from strength to strength recently

Jane McDonald looked the picture of sun-kissed elegance on Wednesday, as she shared some lovely photos with her fans alongside an exciting announcement.

Taking to Twitter, the singer and presenter uploaded shots including one showing her relaxing in a private pool, wearing a blue swimsuit with a delicate white print. Rocking a no-makeup look, the star swept her hair back from her face and beamed for the camera.

Other photos shared by Jane showed her smiling in a beautiful garden and strolling on the beach, wearing a multi-coloured cover-up and sunglasses as a clear blue sea was just visible behind her.

Explaining the reason for the snaps, the former Loose Women panellist teased her latest programme, writing: "'The Seychelles with Jane McDonald' - Join me as I visit the beautiful beaches of Mahe, go snorkelling with conservationists and take a trip to the amazing market in the capital, Victoria.

"This Thurs, 4th May on @channel5_tv at 8pm." Her followers were quick to react, with one writing: "Jane in the Seychelles. Sounds like heaven to me."

The star delighted fans with her latest post

Others added: "Looking forward to this Jane! You look fabulous," "Some lovely pics there Jane," and simply: "Can't wait". Last week, the 60-year-old singer sent fans wild after sharing a brand new selfie showing her on safari for Holidaying with Jane McDonald.

In the photo, Jane was beaming from ear to ear and wore her brunette tresses back in a soft ponytail. The updo perfectly showed off her natural makeup look which consisted of touches of mascara and subtle lipstick.

© Rex Jane was a Loose Women fan favourite

Her look also included stylish black sunglasses, a purple shirt and a rucksack. Captioning the post, she penned: "Watch 'On Safari with Jane McDonald' tonight at 8pm on @channel5_tv."

The Yorkshire native's career has taken off ever since she shot to fame with The Cruise in the 1990s and in 2018, she won a BAFTA award for her TV show Cruising with Jane McDonald.

