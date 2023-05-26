Kate Garraway's financial turmoil revealed following closure of Derek Draper's company

Kate Garraway is reportedly facing a £716,000 tax bill after being forced to close down her husband Derek Draper's business following his COVID-19 diagnosis back in 2020.

The Good Morning Britain presenter closed her husband's psychotherapy company back in March 2022nafter it racked up crippling debt during his recovery.

Online records at the time showed that Derek's Astra Aspera Ltd owed £184,000 including £125,000 in taxes.

© Instagram The presenter recently shared a photo with Derek and her family

The final total tax bill will be settled within the coming weeks and friends of the presenter have said Kate will pay whatever she is asked to pay.

The tax bill will no doubt add more financial burden on Kate, who earlier this year spoke out on the costs of caring for her husband.

The broadcaster has had to make many changes to her home since Derek's diagnosis and also pays for health assistants.

© Photo: Rex Kate gave a look at how she cares for Derek in her ITV documentary

Speaking exclusively to The Sun back in March, the 54-year-old revealed that "things have been financially tough" for the family, and that "costs have gone through the roof in so many ways", adding that their home has needed to be adapted to suit Derek's needs, and that her working life has been impacted as a result of her husband's illness.

"As anyone with a loved one who is seriously ill knows, the costs go through the roof in so many ways.

© Rex The star recently spoke out about her financial difficulties

"You have to make changes to your home and it affects your ability to work.

Of closing Derek's business in 2022, she added: "We had to wind up the business we had together, and also I've had to take on assistants so that I can focus on Derek when not on air."

The star has also spent tens of thousands of pounds adapting the family's London home.

© Photo: Instagram Derek has the support of family, friends and carers

This includes installing a downstairs wet room, wheelchair ramps, makeshift downstairs bedroom and making the ground floor accessible for stretchers and wheelchairs.

Kate has been very open about Derek's health battle, and since his diagnosis has released two documentaries about it, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek and Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek, as well as a memoir, titled The Power of Hope by Kate Garraway, which details the tough year she experienced after Derek contracted coronavirus in March 2020.

The couple on their wedding day

At the time, she said of the book: "By telling the story of Derek's illness and how it has altered our family’s lives, I hope to be able to reach out to others who are suffering."

She continued: "If writing about my experience of facing fear, coping daily with an uncertain future and finding strength for the sake of my kids can help another person feeling lost or in despair, it'll mean a lot."

