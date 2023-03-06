Kate Garraway addresses the 'tough' financial cost of caring for husband Derek Draper The Good Morning Britain host's husband contracted COVID-19 back in March 2020

Kate Garraway has been extremely open about her husband Derek Draper's health battle since he contracted coronavirus back in 2020.

In a new interview with The Sun, the Good Morning Britain presenter touched upon the financial impact caring for her partner has had on the family.

"Every day is a roller coaster. Derek's spirit fluctuates," she told the publication. "Sometimes he lies there, unable to move, with tears rolling down his face and it is heart-breaking. But if it's hard for us, I cannot imagine how hard it must be for him."

In recent weeks, Kate has paid for two rounds of a "potentially life-saving" Mexican medical trial, however, the ongoing costs have been "tough financially".

"Perhaps there is the assumption that because I'm on the telly, and because people have heard so much of Derek's story - and he has touched so many hearts - that we've had special treatment from the NHS or bypassed waiting lists," she added.

"We haven't jumped any queues, which is just as it should be. There are only so many resources, and we are still waiting on referrals from almost three years ago. Of course, it's been tough financially."

Derek has been receiving round-the-clock care

Derek is still suffering from the effects of COVID-19 after he contracted the disease in March 2020 and spent 13 months in the hospital. He requires round-the-clock care as he continues his health battle.

She continued: "As anyone with a loved one who is seriously ill knows, the costs go through the roof in so many ways."

On making various changes to their home and her workload, Kate remarked: "You have to make changes to your home and it affects your ability to work. I had to take long periods off when Derek was first sick, and of course, it affects the overall income for the family as he can no longer work.

Kate often speaks about her husband's health battle

"We had to wind up the business we had together, and also I've had to take on assistants so that I can focus on Derek when not on air.

"Derek was always so incredibly supportive of my work, but I didn't realise just how much he did do in that area until he couldn't anymore."

