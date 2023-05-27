Michael Douglas, 78, looks rugged for ultra-exclusive date with Catherine Zeta-Jones

The Basic Instinct actor has been married to his Welsh wife since 2000

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones visited a millionaire's playground for their latest date. The long-time couple jetted off to the Monaco Grand Prix where they had a frontrow view of the exciting sporting event.

Catherine took to social media to give fans a glimpse of their sunny surroundings and confessed she loves racing cars. She also took a selfie with Michael in which he showed off his rugged appearance with stubble and a sun tan.

Their trip to Monaco comes hot off the back of their outing to Cannes. The 53-year-old turned heads in a sparkling dark blue mini dress for an appearance at the new Aston Martin DB12 launch at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

WATCH: Michael Douglas' all-natural appearance sparks conversation amongst fans

Catherine's glittering dress put her sculpted legs front and center and hugged her svelte figure. It also boasted a plunging asymmetric neckline with flared sleeves.

Her husband of 22 years, meanwhile, looked smart in a navy suit with a pale blue shirt and happily posed for photos with his wife at the swanky event.

Catherine and Michael married in November 2000 during a lavish ceremony held at the New York Plaza Hotel. Celebrity guests seen at the nuptials included Goldie Hawn, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg, and Anthony Hopkins.

© Instagram/Catherine Zeta-Jones Michael and Catherine enjoyed the Monaco Grand Prix

When asked in a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine about the secret behind their 20-year-strong marriage, the Welsh actress explained their relationship had lasted because they still have lots of fun together. She shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

Announcing in 2013 that they were taking a break from being together, they released a statement saying they wanted some time to "evaluate and work on their marriage".

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael coordinated their outfits

Speaking to Event magazine in 2015, Michael admitted: "We had a little bump in the road. The problem in this business is that everything is so public. I love Catherine as much, more than I ever have. And hopefully the feeling’s mutual. We worked things out – if both people want to work something out and make it better, you can do it. You can’t do it if it's just one person."

© Getty Catherine and Michael have been married more than two decades

Catherine also commented on the couple's 25-year age difference, explaining: "We're just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me. I remember people saying, 'When you're 50, he's going to be 75.' Well, that’s just maths."

Catherine and Michael welcomed their first child, Dylan, now 22, and the then three-month-old was present for their wedding that November. In April 2003, they welcomed their daughter, Carys, now 20.

