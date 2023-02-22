Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas bid bittersweet 'farewell' following romantic date Wednesday actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has been spending time in London with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas have been spending some time in London recently, but now the Hollywood couple have bid a bittersweet "farewell" to the iconic city.

Although the pair are now to head back to either their lavish $4.7million New York home or their extensive holiday property in Mallorca, it will be a sad moment for Catherine, with the Wednesday star having been born and brought up in the United Kingdom, and even studying musical theatre in the city.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas reunite with son in sweet moment

Loading the player...

To mark their final night, Catherine and Michael enjoyed a romantic date together, as Catherine shared a video where she flipped between their faces before showing more of the low-lit restaurant where many others dined.

In a short caption, Catherine wrote: "Good Bye London! And we will see you soon!"

WATCH: Michael Douglas' appearance has fans doing a double-take in unexpected video

Her fans immediately flooded the post with supportive messages, as one said: "Hoping you and Michael had a terrific time in the UK: you totally brought your old-school glamour to this side of the pond and rocked the red carpet... safe travels, Catherine!"

A second commented: "Swansea and America's royalty from both parts of the world both legends," and a third added: "Hope you both had a lovely time, even though you had some work commitments and hopefully got to spend some quality time together."

Catherine and Michael shared their final night in a glitzy restaurant

Others posted about Catherine and Michael's relationship, as they noted how "sweet" the couple, who have been married for 22 years, looked together.

The pair were visiting the UK for the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which Michael plays Hank Pym.

Catherine looked so elegant!

Catherine looked spectacular as she served up silver screen glamour in a cornflower blue gown featuring asymmetrical ruched detailing across the waistline, a floor-length silhouette and a romantic cross-shoulder cape that cascades down to the red carpet.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones comments on Princess Kate's surprising BAFTAs look

PHOTO: Catherine Zeta-Jones sparks reaction with stunning beach selfie – and wow!

The star wore her chocolate curls down loose in coiling beachy waves and opted for a dramatic beauty blend. A dark smoky eye, a buttery complexion, a rose pink lip and a defined brow highlighted her striking features.

Michael looked suave beside his ever-youthful wife, donning a tailored navy suit, a crisp white shirt and a mid-blue tie.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.