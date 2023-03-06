Catherine Zeta-Jones provides intimate glimpse into home life with husband Michael Douglas The Wednesday and Fatal Attraction stars have been married since 2000

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a sweet glimpse into her home life with her husband Michael Douglas on her Instagram.

The Welsh actress, who recently celebrated St David's Day with her adorable young niece Ava, took to the social media site on Sunday to share a peaceful snapshot of her and the Fatal Attraction star's married life.

See The Mask of Zorro actress' more energetic insight into her weekend workout in the video below.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones dances around in her home gym

Loading the player...

In the 53-year-old's Sunday Instagram story, Michael can be seen relaxing at one of their luxurious multi-million dollar homes while reading a newspaper. Meanwhile the couple's pet pooch, a Maltese and Poodle cross named Taylor Douglas, sat snuggled up to the Ant-Man actor on his lap.

Catherine shared the photograph of her husband of over 20 years and their canine 'bestie' along with the caption "Easy like Sunday morning", a reference to the Lionel Richie song she put to play in the background of her post.

Catherine's Instagram story

Both of the A-list Hollywood actors often share snapshots into their idyllic family life on both their social media accounts.

The couple first met at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998, although perhaps shockingly in the light of their 20-year-strong relationship today, the Welsh actress was not immediately won over by Michael's charms.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' relationship timeline

"I met [Catherine] in the bar and was a total gentleman," the popular actor told Jonathan Ross during an appearance on his show. Having met Catherine at the bar, the Wall Street star made his move later that night, cheekily telling the actress: "You know, I'm going to be the father of your children."

The couple in 1999

According to Michael, she replied: "I've heard a lot about you, and I've seen a lot about you, and I think it's time that I say goodnight."

DISCOVER: Who did Catherine Zeta-Jones date before marrying Michael Douglas?

But the Basic Instinct star did succeed to woo the Wednesday actress, and the couple married in November 2000 during a lavish ceremony held at the New York Plaza Hotel.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.