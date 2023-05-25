Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, displays sculpted legs in striking mini dress for Cannes outing

The actress was joined at an Aston Martin event by her husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked sensational during an outing in Cannes with her husband Michael Douglas on Wednesday evening.

The 53-year-old turned heads in a sparkling dark blue mini dress for an appearance at the new Aston Martin DB12 launch at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Catherine's glittering dress put her sculpted legs front and center and hugged her svelte figure. It also boasted a plunging asymmetric neckline with flared sleeves.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' romantic love story

Her husband of 22 years, meanwhile, looked smart in a navy suit with a pale blue shirt and happily posed for photos with his wife at the swanky event.

Catherine and Michael married in November 2000 during a lavish ceremony held at the New York Plaza Hotel. Celebrity guests seen at the nuptials included Goldie Hawn, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg, and Anthony Hopkins.

© Getty Images Catherine looked gorgeous in her sparking mini dress

Catherine wore a gorgeous Christian Lacroix beaded ivory gown for the wedding and also had a dress made by royal designer David Emanuel for the occasion. The happy couple had gotten engaged almost a year earlier during a New Year's Eve trip to Michael's home in Aspen, Colorado in 1999.

In August 2000, the pair welcomed their first child, Dylan, now 22, and the then three-month-old was present for their wedding that November. In April 2003, they welcomed their daughter, Carys, now 20.

When asked in a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine about the secret behind their 20-year-strong marriage, the Welsh actress explained their relationship had lasted because they still have lots of fun together. She shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael coordinated their outfits

However, the couple did split for a little while between 2013 and 2014. Announcing in 2013 that they were taking a break from being together, they released a statement saying they wanted some time to "evaluate and work on their marriage".

Speaking to Event magazine in 2015, Michael admitted: "We had a little bump in the road. The problem in this business is that everything is so public. I love Catherine as much, more than I ever have. And hopefully the feeling’s mutual. We worked things out – if both people want to work something out and make it better, you can do it. You can’t do it if it's just one person."

© Getty Catherine and Michael have been married for 22 years

Meanwhile, Catherine told The Telegraph in 2022: "It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day. I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it."

Later, Catherine commented on the couple's 25-year age difference, explaining: "We're just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me. I remember people saying, 'When you're 50, he's going to be 75.' Well, that’s just maths."

© Getty Catherine with her two kids in 2019

