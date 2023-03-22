Pregnant Gemma Atkinson is in hysterics as she secretly films fiancé Gorka Marquez Strictly star Gemma had a giggle on Tuesday evening

Strictly Come Dancing stars Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez, who are expecting their second baby together, are always fooling around together and on Tuesday Gorka had his fiancée in hysterics.

Gemma took to Instagram Stories to share clips of her fiancé's pre-bedtime routine, doing physiotherapy moves to aid his recovery. The Strictly star couldn't be head giggling but she shared laughing face emojis and music to the videos to add to the hilariousness of them.

It appeared as though Gorka had no idea Gemma was filming, as he continued to pull grimacing faces in his T-shirt and shorts combo as he worked his muscles carefully with a ball against the wall of their wardrobe.

The weekend just gone was an exciting one for the couple as Gemma graced the cover of The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine. The former Hollyoaks star looked incredible in a black cut-out crop top, showcasing her growing baby bump.

Gemma is expecting her second baby

Inside the pages of the magazine, Gemma also sported a figure-hugging maxi dress with a cut out and a thigh high split. What a gorgeous expectant mum!

Gemma re-shared the pictures on her Instagram account, writing: "Thank you for having me for Mother's Day @fabulousmag It's nice I get to keep some glamorous photos of this pregnancy as opposed to the braless in trackies with no makeup pictures I currently have!" the star noted in her caption.

The actress has opened up about her birth story with Mia

Fans understandably swooned over the incredible images – and told Gemma she was glowing. We can't help but agree.

Gemma knows she is expecting a boy this time around, and the stars are already proud parents to three-year-old daughter, Mia. We can't wait to see Gemma's mini-me take on big sister duties.

Gemma had a traumatic birth with Mia, experiencing an emergency C-section birth and also getting ill after Mia was born.

