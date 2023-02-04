Pregnant Gemma Atkinson shares emotional update with fans after latest baby bump video The star is expecting her second child with Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez…

Gemma Atkison delighted fans when she revealed she was pregnant with her second child earlier this month but on Friday, the star had an emotional message to share.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Strictly Come Dancing star, 38, raised her concerns for Nicola Bulley, the mother-of-two who has been missing since last Friday according to reports.

It's safe to say the sad news has struck a chord with the soon-to-be mother-of-two who couldn't help but share her anguish with her 1.8 million followers.

Gemma shared the update on social media

She penned: "Someone must know something about Nicola. I keep thinking about her and her children," alongside a sad face emoji and a photo of the missing mother.

Later, she added: "Just read the latest about Nicola, so strange isn't it. Hard thinking she just fell in when her spaniel was found dry. I don't know of any spaniel that would stay out of water. Especially if their owner was in. Poor woman," alongside two sad-face emojis.

The heartfelt message came just after the star was captured showing off her blossoming baby bump in a new video.

Gemma revealed she was pregnant earlier this month

The Hollyoaks actress was taking part in a photoshoot and was eager to post updates to her fans on Instagram about her new clothing line and the amazing outfits.

The clip saw her posing in burnt orange cargo trousers and a cropped white T-shirt which sweetly showed off her blooming tummy. The star wore her blonde tresses down, styled in a voluminous blow-dry look.

She and Gorka met whilst on Strictly Come Dancing

Gemma and her fiancé, Gorka Marquez, are already the doting parents to their daughter Mia, three. Talking to HELLO! about welcoming a baby boy, dad Gorka revealed: "He'll be a little sibling – and maybe future dance partner – for our daughter Mia. She’s obsessed with dancing, so who knows."

"That we get the chance to have another baby - we never take that for granted. Life flies, so make the most of every second you have."

"We're a homely family and I love being there, watching movies together, walking the dogs and having barbecues in summer."

