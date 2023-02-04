Gemma Atkinson's relationship with Gorka Marquez's Strictly partners revealed

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are busy spending quality time together as they prepare to welcome their second child together.

However, for several months of the year, Gorka is apart from his family as he competes on Strictly Come Dancing in a quest to win the Glitterball trophy. The star has danced with the likes of Alexandra Burke and more recently Helen Skelton, but what does Gemma make to the ladies that Gorka is paired with? Read on to find out and check out the video below, where Gemma addresses rumours about a feud…

Alexandra Burke

Although Gemma and Gorka weren't an item when he danced with Alexandra, the pair met the same year, with the radio presenter partnered with Slovenian pro Aljaz Skorjanec.

Romance rumours began to spark between Gemma an Gorka, which led to media speculation that Alexandra was unhappy with her partner focusing on Gemma instead of her.

However, Gemma put animosity rumours to bed during an appearance on It Takes Two, where she explained: "We're all so focused on our dances that we haven't got time to fall out. Gorka's priority on the show is getting Alexandra through week by week, the same thing Aljaz has."

Alexandra echoed these sentiments on Lorraine, joking: "I don't know where he has time to have anything going on. You literally can't believe anything you read. You can't believe those things."

Katie Piper

Loose Women star Katie Piper was Gorka's first dance partner after the pair got together, and the former Hollyoaks star was nothing but supportive for the pair during their time together on the show.

Like many celebs who go onto the Strictly dancefloor, Katie had a bit of nerves for her first dance, and in a training clip that Gorka shared of the pair, she encouragingly wrote: "You got this Katie."

Speaking to the Express following her time on the show, Katie revealed that she and Gemma had been friends before the series started airing and explained how Gorka's "patience" would make him a good father.

Maisie Smith

Gemma had a great relationship with EastEnders star Maisie Smith, and even came to the defence of the actress when some trolls labelled her as "too confident".

Offering her support to Maisie, who was just 19 at the time, she penned: "To the younger generation watching Strictly. Never ever dumb down your talent or ability or enthusiasm just to plead a load of jealous people on the Internet. The most important thing a girl wears is her confidence."

Gemma also gave Maisie personal advice, with the star admitting that she had been coached on "chemistry" by the former show finalist.

Katie McGlynn

Although Gemma had good relations with all of Gorka's dance partners, there was speculation that she had a feud with former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, who was partnered with the Spanish pro in 2021.

There were thoughts that Gemma made a dig at Katie following her exit from the competition, but appearing on Steph's Packed Lunch, Gemma shut down rumours calling Katie "lovely" and saying that she had encouraged Gorka to spend more time with the actress.

Helen Skelton

Helen and Gemma have formed a very strong bond since the Countryfile star began dancing with Gorka, telling Closer that she had the support of both of them during her time on the show.

Gemma would constantly share messages of support for Helen during her time on the show, which Helen would also reshare on her Instagram Stories, thanking the actress for her kind words.

And with Gemma and Gorka about to welcome a new baby, there's no doubt that the little one will become future friends with Helen's own young daughter.

