Chrissy Teigen and John Legend surprise fans by welcoming new addition to the family Chrissy has also shared the first photo

Chrissy Teigen had a happy surprise in store for fans this week. The mom-of-two took to Instagram to reveal that she and husband John Legend have welcomed a new addition to their family.

Chrissy, 36, shared a snapshot showing a little dog named Pebbles along with a sweet caption.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's rental home will blow your mind

She wrote: "Thank you for introducing us to this little bug, @jenatkinhair and @mrmikerosenthal! she is perfectly sweet and adorable and I *think* perhaps the best cuddler in our whole house.

"She came to us with the job of protecting little Luna from bed monsters and I'm happy to report there has not been a single one seen (heard? no idea) since her arrival! give this girl a raiiiiise honey!

Chrissy has shared a photo of the family's new pet dog, Pebbles

"Welcome to the family, tiny little pebbles! (And thank you for trusting us with her, @pawworks thank you for all you do!)."

Little Pebbles is thought to be the fourth dog that Chrissy and John currently own. They also have a number of other family pets, including a lizard and a hamster.

John and Chrissy are proud parents to Luna and Miles

Fans quickly fell in love with the new addition. “It’s the ears for me!” one wrote along with a love heart. A second said: “Cutest puppy ever! Pebbles is So adorable!”

“Cannot handle it!!! So cute, and love your support for the animals!!!” a third shared, while a fourth noted: “Aweeee…I’m so glad she’s going to such a WONDERFUL LOVING FAMILY! Love that you have LOTS of fur babies!”

The couple have been happily married since 2013

Chrissy and musician John, 43, have been married since 2013 after meeting on the set of a 2006 music video. As well as owning a number of pets, the couple are very proud parents to two children – Luna, five, and her younger brother, three-year-old Miles.

In 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their third child together, but tragically Chrissy suffered a stillbirth in September.

