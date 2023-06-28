Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome fourth baby via surrogacy: See first photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parents again! The two have welcomed a fourth baby via surrogacy, six months after Chrissy gave birth to their third child, a daughter Esti.

In an Instagram post, Chrissy shared how they had always hoped to have four children — but after the tragic death of her son Jack when she was eight months pregnant in 2020, she wasn't sure if she could carry again. They tried via IVF and she fell pregnant with daughter Esti, but she has now revealed that at the same time their surrogate Alexandra had also successfully become pregnant, and on June 19 2023 had welcomed a baby boy, named Wren Alexander.

© Chrissy Teigen Chrissy and John are parents to son Wren Alexander

In the carousel on Instagram, Chrissy opened up about how she chose to try to fall pregnant one more time, acknowledging "we've already seen the worst" and that she would "be okay no matter what happened".

But at the same time, they met Alexandra, "a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her". The first embryo they tried did not work but Alexandra went through surgeries to remove scar tissue and when Chrissy was through the first trimester of her pregnancy with Esti they discovered Alexandra was also pregnant.

"Just minutes before midnight on June 19 I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a vbit of chaos, but wirth strength and pur joy and love,'" wrote Chrissy.

© Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen kisses surrogate's baby bump

The couple has been candid about their fertility journey, including their tragic pregnancy loss in 2020 when Chrissy suffered form a partial placenta abruption when she was eight months pregnant.

The former Lip Sync Battle host made the courageous decision to share intimate photos of their time in the hospital after losing their baby boy, Jack.

© Photo: Instagram Chrissy and Esti

After undergoing IVF treatments again, Chrisy announced her fourth pregnancy in August 2022. She shared her excitement and hope in an Instagram post, admitting that she was a mix of nerves and joy with each appointment.

The post featured a baby bump debut, with Chrissy expressing her gratitude for the happiness that has once again filled their home and hearts.

© Photo: Getty Images Chrissy shared how she always wanted a big family

Chrissy and John are also parents to seven-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles. Esti was born on January 13 2023 and the joyful news was announced by John, 44, at a private concert on the same night.

Former model Chrissy has also been open about her struggles with body image, but has been taking to social media and choosing to celebrate the beauty of the moments she has with her children instead of dwelling on her insecurities.

One such intimate photo featured the nude TV host and her daughter in the bathtub, and was accompanied by a candid caption acknowledging her perceived flaws, but emphasizing that her baby girl is "too perfect" to worry about them.