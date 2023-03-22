Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: how the couple have weathered rocky patches in their marriage Chrissy and John married in 2013 and share three children

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of Hollywood's best-loved couples. The pair are proud parents to Luna, six, Miles, four, and two-month-old, Esti, and fans often praise their sweet interactions on social media and brand them 'couple goals.'

In fact, EGOT-winning artist John, 44, proved how down-to-earth he and Chrissy are as parents when he appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show last month. The "Green Light" singer candidly explained that he and Chrissy were initially worried about how Luna and Miles would take to their new baby sister. Check out the video below to see what the father of three had to say.

WATCH: John Legend revealed his kids' reaction to their baby sister Esti

Loading the player...

In addition to discussing life as busy parents to three young children, Chrissy and John have been open about past troubles they've weathered as husband and wife and in the early days of their romance. But, like many married couples, they've pulled through.

This week, Chrissy, 37, opened up about how keeping her family "healthy and happy" is a main priority for her. "My therapist asked me what I do for myself or what I enjoy, and right now, the honest answer is I enjoy making my family really happy," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Chrissy and John married in 2013

The supermodel and cookbook author continued: "It's hard when people tell you, 'You have to take care of yourself, so you can take care of all these people,' when it really does bring me joy to do things like that.

"I'll probably hit a wall soon and be like, 'Oh my god. I can't believe I was trying to do it all!' But I'm one of those people that has to learn from my own mess, so I'll figure it out eventually."

The couple are proud parents to three children

In 2022, John appeared on Jay Shetty's podcast in which he admitted that he was "selfish" in the early days of their dating. "I think I was more selfish then," the singer began, adding: "I wasn't a great partner at the beginning of our relationship. Even though I was very into her and very excited to be with her, I was still selfish. I was in my mid-20s and still not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now."

Chrissy has also previously opened up about the early days of their courting and admitted she "refused" to let John break up with her. According to The Guardian, John wanted to split from the model in the early days because he was "stressed and busy" with his music career, but Chrissy replied with a firm "no." That's one way to do it!

John and Chrissy recently welcomed baby Esti

As well as spending quality time with each other as family, it seems the couple have another secret trick to ensuring they keep the peace in the marriage. John even offered his advice to others wanting a long and prosperous relationship.

The musician told UK radio station Heart FM in 2022: "It's good to fall in love with somebody that you really respect and like, and enjoy being around. Someone that you trust, and someone that will be great as a partner, raising kids, and I found that person and we good!"

