John Legend and Chrissy Teigen share devastating news with fans Sending our love to the family

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared the sad news that their French bulldog Pippa has died at the age of 10.

John took to Instagram to share pictures of their late pooch and reminisce about life on the road with her.

“We’re going to miss our little Pippa,” John shared. "This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls. We got her near Gainesville FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her.”

He added: "She was smart, fancy and didn’t take any s***. She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa."

Wife Chrissy added: "I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home.

"She was a sassy broad – loved her pearl necklace and never took s*** from ANY new dog we brought in. Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much."

Alongside a picture of Pippa with a big smile on her face, Chrissy shared: "We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life."

Puddy, the pair's other dog, passed away in 2018 after heart failure.

The celebrity couple's friends and family took to the comments to share their memories and love for Pippa, with celeb hairstylist commenting: "My favorite girl. We love u guys. Pippa will always be in heaven with her pearls."

She then shared a second comment that joked: "She also pee’d on our rug."

In January 2020 the pair welcomed another pup into their family after adopting a rescue puppy named Petey.

The two shared some seriously cute photos of their children Luna and Miles helping him settle into his new home. But after Chrissy uploaded a picture on Instagram of Luna cuddling Petey as he slept on the sofa, she admitted in the caption that she had messed up as her puppy was yet to sleep in its crate.

Fans were quick to share their opinions on whether or not Petey should be sleeping in one, with one writing: "They don't need one," while another posted: "I've never crated any of my dogs. And neither have they ever had any accident in the house."

