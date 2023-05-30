Louise Redknapp makes rare comment about her dating life after Jamie Redknapp split

Louise Redknapp has once again set the record straight about her dating life, insisting that her sons are her number one priority.

The 48-year-old was previously married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp for 20 years before their divorce in 2017. They are parents to two sons, Charley, 18, and 14-year-old Beau.

In a new piece for The Times, Louise opened up about her dating life and said: "People ask me about dating and although I wouldn't say I ever go out actively looking, I've got an open heart for what the future may bring.

"Right now, though, all of my energy goes into my boys and my job. I speak to Charley, who is at university in Arizona, every day. I still have the occasional night out drinking cocktails as I love to let my hair down. If Luther Vandross comes on, you'll find me on the dancefloor."

© Getty Jamie and Louise split after 19 years of marriage

She added: "I love being busy. It keeps me in a good mental headspace and I've learnt to always look forward, whether that's from my marriage or being a pop singer. I try to be grateful about everything."

Her 20-year marriage to Jamie unravelled after her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016. She previously hinted the stint led to the breakdown of her marriage to Jamie. Since their separation, the former couple have remained on good terms - the football pundit has since married and welcomed another son with Swedish model Frida Redknapp.

© Getty Louise is a doting mother to two sons

Last year, during a candid chat with HELLO!, Louise confessed that she didn't jump back into the dating scene soon after her divorce for the sake of her family. "I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family," she explained.

"Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."

Speaking about herself, Louise said: "I'm not averse to dating or meeting somebody. My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy. Like they're like, 'Yeah mum, you should.'

© Instagram The pop star with Charley and Beau

"If Mr. Right, turns up then great and if he doesn't I just carry on doing me. I'm not putting that pressure on myself and I feel that it's really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple."

She added: "I'm really open, I take each day as it comes, day by day. See what tomorrow brings. I'm grateful. I've got my gorgeous boys and I'm grateful that I work. I'm not averse to it, but I'm not trawling through any [dating] sites!"

