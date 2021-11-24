Jamie Redknapp and new wife Frida welcome first child - see adorable name and first photo Congratulations are in order!

Jamie Redknapp and his new wife Frida have confirmed the arrival of their first child together - a baby boy called Raphael Anders Redknapp.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the proud father shared the first baby picture and gushed: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp we're so In love , mum is doing so well too . We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys [heart emoji]." His wife Frida sweetly added: "Our little viking."

The couple - who surprised fans with the news of their wedding last month - are no strangers to parenting; the sports star is already a father to his sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13 - both of whom he shares wife ex-wife Louise Redknapp. The former couple parted ways back in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Frida, on the other hand, has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

Jamie and Frida have welcomed their baby boy

The couple started dating last summer, with the Swedish model confirming her pregnancy back in May. Whilst they didn't officially announce it, Frida later took to the comments section on her Instagram to respond to congratulatory messages.

The blonde beauty had posted a picture of one of her sons with her former husband and while some commented on it, others simply sent in their well-wishes. "Lovely news on your new baby. Congratulations to both," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Congratulations on your new baby."

The couple married last month

Frida simply responded with a "thank you" emoji. Jamie tends to keep his family life away from social media, but a few days after his second wedding, he proudly shared some intimate snaps from their big day.

"We wanted to share some moments from our special day," Jamie later wrote on Instagram. "It was a very small intimate wedding with friends and family. Thanks so much for all the kind messages. @davidyarrow it was an honour to have you there to capture it."

His new wife then added: "My best friend. My soulmate. My husband [heart emoji].

