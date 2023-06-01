Tess Daly shares heartfelt tribute to rarely-seen daughter Amber for very special reason

Tess Daly is every inch the doting mother, and although she rarely shares updates of her daughters with her loyal fans, she broke her usual rule on Wednesday for a very special reason.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 54-year-old shared two heartfelt posts of her youngest daughter, Amber's at-home birthday celebrations. In the footage, Tess captured two large pink and silver balloons shaped in the number 14 as well as a gold 'Happy Birthday' banner that featured two shooting stars on either side.

The Strictly Come Dancing host has two daughters

Captioning the first post, Tess penned: "Celebrating Amber's 14th birthday yesterday," alongside a swollen eyes emoji and a GIF of a birthday cake. In the next image, the wife of Vernon Kay showed off Amber's delicious-looking birthday cake which was covered in vanilla icing, chocolate buttons, and M&Ms which were shaped in a capital A. The cake also featured a sweet happy birthday banner.

In the background, fans got a glimpse of the array of cards and presents for the teen. Alongside the second snap, were the words: "They grow up so fast," alongside three crying emojis.

Tess shared the photos on her Instagram account

As well as Amber, Tess and Vernon are the doting parents to their eldest daughter, Phoebe, 18. Unlike her younger sister, Phoebe has had a little bit more limelight in recent years and has occasionally appeared on the red carpet alongside her dad.

The most stand-out father-daughter public appearance came when the duo was seen at the premiere of John Wick Chapter 4 in March, earlier this year.

© Photo: Getty Images The father-daughter duo looked so sweet together

Fans were blown away at how grown up Phoebe looked as she stepped out looking ultra-stylish in a pair of split-leg, patent black leather trousers and a high-neck vest adorned with gentle ruching. She also slipped into a pair of strappy black sandals.

Captioning a photo of the sweet outing with his daughter, Vernon penned: "Dad and daughter in London with Phoebe [heart emoji] #johnwick4 What a fab night in the company of #keanureeves What a dude!"

© Photo: Getty Images The pair have a very special bond

Upon seeing the post, Tess gushed: "What a way to celebrate your friend's birthday Feebs! Thanks for taking them out @vernonkay [heart eyes emoji]." Of course, lots of the couple's celebrity pals couldn't wait to rush in with comments. Rochelle Humes wrote: "Daddy cool." Piers Morgan added: "Lovely pic." A third post read: "Wow. I remember you announcing her birth on T4." A fourth person wrote: "She is the spitting image of Tess!"

Tess and Vernon recently had to come to terms with Phoebe flying the nest as she has headed off to drama school. In an interview with the MailOnline, Vernon opened up about the major family change. He said: "It's weird that Phoebe will soon be leaving home because it only feels like two minutes they were both in nappies."

© Photo: Instagram The family are rarely seen together on social media

"It's such a cliché and you don't take it on board at the time but both our parents told us to enjoy every minute and take lots of photographs because tomorrow they'll be at university and leaving home."

The presenter also revealed that both he and Tess didn't want any of their daughters to have their life "on a plate" and encouraged them both to be independent. He explained: "We let them be independent when it comes to them and their futures because it's important that you allow them to find themselves, which is character building and personality development."

