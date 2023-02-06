Tess Daly looks unrecognisable in childhood photo with sister after sharing exciting news

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Tess Daly may be famous for hosting the glitziest show in the UK, but that hasn't stopped her from reflecting on how her childhood shaped her future.

Taking part in the Princess of Wales' latest early years campaign, the Strictly Come Dancing host uploaded a sweet retro snap from her youth – and she looks completely unrecognisable.

"Me aged 4 and 3/4 and my little sister Karen on a walk in the Peak District where we grew up," she recalled in the caption. "I feel so grateful now for all those fond early memories of packing up a picnic and going on a walk, it would always feel like a little adventure.

"Our early childhood is pivotal since it shapes the rest of our lives [heart emoji] Join me in posting your own favourite childhood photo @princeandprincessofwales @earlychildhood #ShapingUs."

Fans rushed to comment, with one writing: "Aw beautiful photo of you with your sister, so true! The Peak District is lovely." Another said: "Beautiful portrait thank you for uplifting story that #shapingus today." [sic] A third post read: "You look super cute!"

Tess shared this snap over the weekend

The heartwarming snapshot comes shortly after Tess celebrated some major news alongside her husband, Vernon Kay. On Thursday, the mum-of-two was overwhelmed with joy when her husband brought in the final copy of her book, 4 Steps to a Happier Healthier You.

Tess wrote a caption telling her fans about her upcoming release: "Today felt pretty monumental as I received the first copy of my new book '4 Steps to a Happier, Healthier You'," she wrote on social media.

"This book has been a labour of love and what's inside is a lifetime's love for wellness. Can't wait for you to read it, try some of the recipes and hopefully gain that little something that helps you feel healthier or happier. It’s all about simple habits that have the power to transform how you feel from the inside, out."

4 Steps: To a Happier, Healthier You, £15.99, Amazon

She added: "Also a huge thank you to everyone that has contributed with their expert advice and all those that have been there along the way to bring this to fruition, could not feel more grateful."

Tess also stated in the post that the book would be released on 16th March. You can pre-order your copy above!

