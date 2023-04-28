Tess Daly sizzles in ultra-romantic tribute to husband Vernon Kay

It's safe to say that Tess Daly and her adoring husband Vernon Kay are one of TV's most loved couples and on Friday, the blonde bombshell shared a romantic tribute to her husband in aid of his 49th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 54-year-old TV star posted a loved-up photo alongside her beau. Tess sizzled in the snap which saw her rocking an glitzy black ensemble whilst sitting in the back of a car alongside Vernon.

As for her hair, the Strictly Come Dancing host was certainly date night ready as she opted to style her vibrant tresses in immaculate curls. Her flawless makeup look featured fluttery lashes, slick black eyeliner and nude lips.

Beside the photo was a heartfelt message for her husband of nearly 20 years which read: "Here’s to another one! Happy Birthday to YOU @vernonkay," alongside a pink love heart emoji. She also shared the post and words to her Stories.

The loved-up couple were beaming for the camera

Friday called for double celebrations for the This Morning host as not only has he reached a big personal milestone but professionally, it has been revealed that the start date of his brand new Radio 2 show will be on Monday 15th May - just under three weeks away!

Vernon is taking over the slot from Ken Bruce who worked for the station for 46 years. Talking about his big career move, Vernon said: "I'm absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce," Vernon said at the time.

"I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I've got to know over the last 18 months. It's a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can’t wait to start."

