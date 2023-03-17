Vernon Kay cannot get enough of stunning wife Tess Daly after incredible career milestone The ITV star and the Strictly host have been married since 2003…

It's no secret that Vernon Kay is completely obsessed with his stunning wife, Tess Daly, and after her latest career milestone, he couldn't wait to tell her just how proud he was.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the This Morning star, 48, posted a photo of Tess' brand new book, 4 Steps to a Happier Healthier You, to mark the Strictly host's book launch day.

Vernon is so proud of his wife

Alongside the photo, Vernon penned: "Book launch day!! Yeeeehaaaa!!," and added a GIF which read: "Proud of you," in large swirly writing.

Meanwhile, Tess, 53, looked effervescent on the front cover of her highly anticipated masterpiece as she sported a chic lemon jumper and classic blue jeans - and of course ultra-glamorous hair and makeup. Take a look at a behind-the-scenes glimspe of the star's new book in the video below...

WATCH: Tess shares behind the scenes look at exciting new book

The blonde beauty also appeared on Lorraine on Thursday morning to talk about her incredible career milestone and looked like a complete bombshell in a daring red dress halterneck dress.

The fiery ensemble nearly stretched all the way down to the floor and was accessorised by the star with a matching pair of red pointed-toe heels.

Tess looked incredible

Tess completed her red-hot outfit by styling her iconic tresses in natural beach waves. As for her makeup, she opted for smokey chestnut eyeshadow, gentle brushes of rosy blusher and lashings of nude lipgloss - the perfect combination!

Vernon is also embarking on a new career venture!

Fans were quick to congratulate the BBC presenter, as one follower commented: "Congratulations gorgeous, looks fabulous, I bet there are so many gems, can't wait to read it…"

A second added: "Got my copy, so excited to make some life changes," while a third wrote: "Love your red dress. Looks beautiful."

Husband Vernon has also made a huge career leap this week as he documented receiving his BBC pass on Wednesday. The star is set to take over Ken Bruce's BBC Radio 2 slot in May.

