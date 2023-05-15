Tess Daly reveals sweet gesture ahead of 'nervous' Vernon Kay's big day on Radio 2

Tess Daly is every inch the doting wife as she woke up early to prepare a surprise for Vernon Kay ahead of his first day as the new mid-morning presenter on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the Strictly Come Dancing host uploaded a sweet video of two bananas, covered in handwriting with encouraging words of support.

"Prepped a little good luck for @vernonkay on his first day today! Good luck on @bbcradio2 [heart emoji]," she write alongside a clip. The fruit had words such as, "You're ace" and "We [love] you".

It was confirmed last month that dad-of-two Vernon, 49, would become the new host of the mid-morning show on BBC Radio 2, replacing radio stalwart Ken Bruce.

© BBC Vernon Kay on his first day at BBC Radio 2

The dad-of-two is already familiar to Radio 2 listeners as in recent years he's covered for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Steve Wright in the Afternoon, Rylan on Saturday and Dermot O'Leary. His new role received a mixed reaction from fans, with many left surprised that he would be replacing radio host Ken who had presented the show for 31 years.

Vernon opened his first show by telling listeners: "Right then here we go - the adventure, let it begin. Good morning everyone, welcome, welcome on board. Let's do this!"

© BBC The presenter has replaced Ken Bruce

His opening track was U2's Beautiful Day after which, he said: "Tried and tested. My two daughters, Phoebe and Amber, they said, 'Yeah dad, it's a classic. Play it!' There you go, Beautiful Day, U2, kicking us off." He followed this with Chic's Good Times.

© Getty Tess has been very supporting of her husband Vernon

During a new interview with The Mirror, Vernon touched upon his nerves – however, it's mainly his commute he's worried about! "I'm feeling more nervous about the journey than I am putting the microphone up," he said of catching an 8am train then an 11-minute e-Bike ride from his Buckinghamshire home.

"I've got my helmet, I'm ready to go. It will be quite an adventure. The nice thing is when you get off the train and cycle in, it will give me a moment. It's only 11 minutes, but it gives you a moment to just collect yourself and observe the world."

© Getty The couple are parents to two daughters

Of replacing Ken, Vernon added: "Ken has had that relationship for 31 years and now I've been given the keys to the ship to sail, hopefully into the horizon. Nothing's going to change because Radio 2's all about the music and having it on in the background, especially this slot, 9.30 till 12.

"I think just that movement, the weight of that fader going up, it makes your heart skip a beat or two because you've just got to be on it. But I know my latte limit to make sure that I don't talk gibberish."

