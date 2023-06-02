Mindy Kaling shares ‘really sad’ bittersweet news

Mindy Kaling, the creator of Netflix's hit teen dramedy Never Have I Ever, has shared a poignant announcement, revealing that she will not attend the much-anticipated premiere of the show's final season.

Displaying admirable solidarity, the 43-year-old chose to stand by the ongoing Writer’s Guild of America union strike, foregoing the red carpet glitz for a significant cause.

"Tonight is the premiere of season four – the final season! – of Never Have I Ever,' Kaling penned alongside an Instagram post featuring a photo of the cast.

"Lang [Fisher] and I aren’t going to be at the premiere (#wgastrong!) so it was really important that I tell our cast and crew how much I love them, and how sad I am not to be joining them.”

© Getty Images Mindy Kaling shares bittersweet news

The announcement, though bittersweet, shines a spotlight on the actress's dedication to her craft, her colleagues, and her core beliefs.

The six-time Emmy winner offered a heartfelt tribute to her cast, recounting the personal journey that informed the narrative of Never Have I Ever. She and co-creator Lang Fisher drew inspiration from their own high school days as “headstrong nerds”, crafting a series that has resonated profoundly with its audience.

“The outpouring of love for the show has been the highlight of my career,” Mindy enthused. “It’s so meaningful when someone comes up to me at the airport or CVS or wherever and tells me that they watch the show and feel seen.”

© Kevin Mazur/MG23 Jimmy Fallon, Gigi Hadid, Karen Elson and Mindy Kaling attend The 2023 Met Gala

As Mindy expressed gratitude for her privileged position in Hollywood, she also voiced a fervent hope for the swift resolution of the strike. She elaborated, "It sucks to miss all these fun and meaningful milestones, but it’s a great example of what we are willing to sacrifice to be treated fairly.”

Keeping the lines of communication open, Mindy encouraged her cast and crew to share updates from the premiere: “I love you, my Never Have I Ever cast and crew. Send me tons of texts and pics from the premiere. And to the fans around the world – enjoy the new season.

“We could only make this show because of you! Lang and I are so grateful to everyone who watched the show!” she concluded. “'Never Have I Ever'… loved a creative experience more than this.”

© Getty Images Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards

The decision to wrap up the series after four seasons was announced by Netflix back in March 2022. Mindy and Lang expressed their delight over the final season renewal in a joint statement: "We've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about," they declared.

"We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"

Acknowledging the inevitable passage of time in her April interview with Entertainment Tonight, the mom of two conveyed the practicality behind the decision to conclude the series: "Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?”

She added: "Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.”

