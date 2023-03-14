Mindy Kaling teases her upcoming wedding after dazzling in white gown The actress wowed at the Academy Awards on Sunday

Actress and writer Mindy Kaling stunned in a gorgeous white Vera Wang gown at Sunday's Academy Awards, and later teased fans about her future wedding dress in a cheeky Instagram post.

The 43-year-old star of The Mindy Project has been notoriously private about her personal life, but fans were thrilled to get a glimpse of what could be her wedding gown.

In the photo, Mindy is wearing a white structured design with boned detailing and a transparent bodice.

She captioned the post, "Who knows if I am ever getting married, I am wearing as many Vera Wang gowns as I can!" leaving fans wondering if the dress is a hint at what she could wear if she eventually ties the knot.

Mindy has never publicly confirmed any engagement or shared any details about her partner or the father of her two children. But many have questions about her relationship with her good friend and fellow co-star BJ Novak over the years.

Mindy showed off her slim figure in a gorgeous Vera Wang dress

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments with many saying she "looks really good in white", referring to the iconic phrase she once said on her show.

The star, who recently shared her weight loss transformation, had one more surprise in store when she stepped onto the stage later that evening in exactly the same gown, but in black paired and with a bright red lip.

Mindy's gown featured boned detailing and a transparent bodice

The change of dresses led many viewers to question their sanity. "We're so deep into the Oscars that I’m questioning whether Mindy Kaling was actually wearing a white dress before or not," wrote one person on Twitter.

"Wasn't Mindy Kaling wearing the white version of that outfit? Or was this The Dress all over again," tweeted another.

Mindy explained the reason why she made the outfit change in the same post stating: "Last night was a fashion dream for me….I was so honored to wear @verawanggang, an icon and an inspiration to so many people, particularly Asian Americans. But to wear her gown in two colors!!

The actress later changed into a black version of the gown on stage.

I asked her why she designed this dress in black and white for me and she said they embody 'her fascination with the duality of both ... it's the eternal attraction of opposites! It also conveys the modernity and sophistication and purity of both colors!' See?? She is the joyful artist of my dreams!" she added.

