Mindy Kaling hires not one but two celebrities' children for her hit series Lucky them!

With decades of acting, writing, and producing experience under her belt, Mindy Kaling undoubtedly has a vast network of celebrities in Hollywood she can reach to with a touch of a button.

Now, as the star focuses on spending even more time behind the camera, creating hit shows such as Never Have I Ever and Sex Lives of College Girls, she is using her impressive list of celebrity friendships to her advantage.

It was recently revealed that she has tapped not one but two of her celebrity friends' children for her shows, and you won't believe who their parents are!

The first was none other than Reese Witherspoon's eldest son, Deacon Phillippe, who made his acting debut in the third installment of Never Have I Ever.

For season three, which premiered just this week on 12 August, Deacon stars as Parker, a friend of Devi's (the main character) new love interest Des, and a member of her school's rival debate team.

Mindy opened up about her decision to cast the 18-year-old during the premiere, revealing just how much Reese had to do with it.

Deacon also recently released a new music album

She told Variety that she chose him for the role after the Big Little Lies actress informed Mindy of her son's interest in acting. She explained: "We were breaking the season and there was this role that seemed like it would be perfect for Deacon."

The comedian had nothing but praise for the teen, and she said: "He's obviously so talented and he's great-looking, and we just thought he would be great and he was excited to come and do it. He's just such a well-raised kid. He's so talented, he’s so funny and fit in perfectly with the cast."

Mindy recently also casted Julia Louis-Dreyfus' son

For the second season of her other hit show, Sex Lives of College Girls, she has Julia Louis-Dreyfus' son, Charlie Hall, joining the cast.

Charlie, 25, has previously starred in the Netflix film Moxie, and Peacock's show Bel-Air, plus he has a popular TikTok account for his comedy. He is set to star as a character named Andrew, who goes to Essex College, where the series takes place.

