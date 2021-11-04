Mindy Kaling reveals her Christmas plans with daughter Katherine and son Spencer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mindy Kaling has revealed that her Christmas plans for this year include a fence around the tree to stop her son from pulling the tree down!

MORE: Mindy Kaling shares important health update that inspires fans

The mom-of-two, who has chosen to keep her family out of the spotlight, made the rare confession as she launched the ultimate Holiday Collection with Amazon Handmade, including gifts for loved ones and the perfect home décor items.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mindy Kaling's strange addiction

"I love shopping, particularly around the holiday time, so that felt really just organic and exciting to me," she shared.

In the future, Mindy hopes that the holidays will be a time for "bonding" with her children, revealing that when she was growing up her family would "drop everything" to help her own mother with the cooking as the family loved "all of Americana".

MORE: Mindy Kaling's rainbow walk-in wardrobe is too dreamy for words

MORE: Mindy Kaling looks sensational in glamorous pearl-adorned outfit

"The biggest tradition I had in my house [growing up] was that for a holiday like Thanksgiving, we dropped everything and just helped my mom as sous chefs," she said.

"She loved throwing a huge Thanksgiving and preparing for three or four days beforehand."

Mindy has launched a new collection with Amazon

Mindy, mom to three-year-old Katherine and one-year-old Spencer, then revealed her hopes, adding: "If my kids go to college and they have the week off for Thanksgiving, they don't come in the day before.

"I want them there the whole week helping set up, helping clean up the house."

The collection sees six unique artisans from around the globe work with the star to create items such as the Christmas Tree Cheese Board Set, and the Minimalist Green and Gold Porcelain Bud Vase.

She worked with six artisanal artists on the holiday collection

"I love shopping, particularly around the holiday time, so that felt really just organic and exciting to me," she added.

Other gifts include a personalized leather luggage tag and leather bookmark, white herringbone handcrafted linen, items from artisanal skincare brand 16J Organics including the Honey Ginger Anise Body Scrub and Sweet Water Decor's Warm + Cozy candle.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.