Amanda Holden almost bares all in 'topless' new video

Amanda Holden sent temperatures soaring on Thursday when she took to social media with a new video using the viral Little Mermaid water filter which covered, what at first glance appeared to be, the star's bare torso!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Britain's Got Talent judge chanelled her inner Ariel, as she mouthed along to Part of Your World, from the iconic Disney classic, all the while keeping everything but her bare shoulders obscured by the water filter until the very end, in which she reveals her strappy gold stilettos on the well-known lyrics: "What do you call them…feet". See the full video below!

Amanda Holden almost bares all in new video Amanda Holden almost bares all in new video

The star certainly could have been mistaken for a Disney princess when it came to her picture-perfect glam for the hilarious clip. She had her honey-blonde tresses dramatically slicked up into a bun which was adorned with a clip, carefully positioning one piece of hair as the video was clearly taken whilst the star was getting ready.

As for her flawless makeup, Amanda opted for the most glossiest pink lipgloss, warm smokey brown and gold eyeshadow, and fluttery fake eyelashes which made for a winning combination.

© Getty The star is beloved for her stint on BGT

Whilst lip-syncing for her life, the Shrek The Musical star flaunted her impeccable manicured nails which were shaped into dramatic points and covered in sultry dark brown polish. The video was also shared to her TikTok account which attracted countless comments from friends and fans.

One follower penned: "Omg Queen Amanda! [heart eyes emoji] Stunning as always x." A second added: "HAHAHA I LOVE YOU SO MUCH". A third penned: "You are such an ICON and a QUEEN, you and Alesha are the queens of BGT and you're both just outstandingly beautiful," alongside a starry-eyed emoji.

© Instagram Amanda has been sporting a brighter blonde look on the BGT live shows

The star recently got fans talking for another reason after she displayed her transformed white blonde tresses on Wednesday. To add a natural dynamic to the transformation, Amanda opted for a subtle balayage - keeping her roots on the darker side - allowing the rest of her long locks to look as vibrant as ever in their new shade.

Whilst her go-to hair connoisseur is celebrity hairdresser Christian Vermaak, it is not confirmed who gave the star her new look.

© Instagram Amanda had previously been sporting a slightly darker blonde

Talking about her proud blonde-ness in 2021, the TV judge revealed: "I will always be blonde. Each to their own – I have some friends that are embracing age, some people that aren't. My mum stopped dying her own hair around 60 and she’s got really gorgeous, soft-coloured grey hair. I’ll always go 'Oh god, Mummy, can you just put a bit of colour back in?' But for me, it’s not something I'm going to do."

As well as being a beloved face on our screens, Amanda is the doting mother to her two daughters, Lexi, 17, and Holly, 11, whom she shares with her husband Chris Hughes.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.