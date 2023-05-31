BGT's Amanda Holden glitters in sheer gown with sizzling thigh split

Amanda Holden caused a stir with her latest look for Britain's Got Talent – and we're totally here for it!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the beloved presenter, 52, shared a photo of her jaw-dropping outfit in all its glory. For the glitzy occasion, Amanda slipped into a sheer nude gown featuring a risqué thigh split, a corseted bustier and a floor-grazing hemline.

For a touch of sparkle, Amanda's gorgeous frock moreover featured hundreds of purple and yellow flowers nestled between green leaves.

As for accessories, the TV star let her dress do the talking and opted for a pair of chic, clear heels, a single gold bangle and a pair of mini silver hoops earrings. Amanda wore her sleek blonde hair over to one side and completed her glam get-up with a sweep of sun-kissed makeup.

To toughen up her ensemble, the BGT judge glazed her nails with matte black polish. Divine!

Captioning the photo, Amanda included a single pink flower, followed by "Live Show 2 @bgt."

Her fans and friends raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Wow this dress," while a second noted: "You're looking like a goddess in these dresses the last couple of nights, stunning."

A third remarked: "You really do look insane," and a fourth added: "Absolutely stunning outfit tonight, Amanda. A huge highlight of BGT for me is your wardrobe for the week."

© Getty The presenter always looks flawless

This isn't the first time we've seen Amanda turn heads with her sartorial choices. For the first live show of Britain's Got Talent, Amanda looked phenomenal in a silhouette-skimming yellow dress crafted from waist-cinching latex.

Amanda wore her honey-blonde tresses in a poker-straight style, levelling up the glam with a set of fluttery false lashes, a golden bronzer and glossy pink lips.

© Instagram Amanda was every inch golden Holden in her otherworldly dress

Amanda's otherworldly latex fashion moment is courtesy of Atsuko Kudo Couture, styled by her beloved stylist Karl Willet.

Karl took to his own Instagram before Amanda took her place on the BGT judging panel, writing "My yellow latex dream Barbie… custom design by my genius and long-term friends Atsuko & Simon…"

The star has spoken openly about her unapologetically sexy wardrobe. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she said: "I don't see it as a bad thing. I think it's an incredulous thing. I think that people can't believe it.

© Getty Amanda with her lookalike daughter Lexi

"Not necessarily me, but people can't believe that there is this whole new generation of trailblazing women who really don't give a [expletive], who are setting the standards for literally everyone behind them.

"Because it's never happened before. I mean, my grandmother looked great at 50 but felt she had to dress in a certain way and then stop dying her hair around the age of 56 or 57, because she didn't want to be seen as 'mutton dressed as lamb'."

See below for some of Amanda's best looks...

Amanda braved the London drizzle in her red hot dress

Amanda Holden looked amazing in a pink suit at King Charles' coronation concert

© Instagram The BGT judge looked flawless in animal print

